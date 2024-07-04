Trump caught on camera insulting Biden – media

The presumptive GOP nominee appears to denigrate his opponent following their controversial debate

US presidential hopeful Donald Trump has declared that he trounced his “old, broken down” rival Joe Biden during their election debate last week, in a video released on Wednesday by The Daily Beast.

In the footage Trump is sitting in a golf cart hurling insults at that 81-year-old incumbent president. He also claimed that Biden would withdraw his candidacy.

”How did I do with the debate the other night? I kicked that old, broken down pile of crap. He’s quitting the race,” Trump says, referring to Biden.

BREAKING: Leaked video shows Donald Trump saying he thinks Kamala Harris will be the Democrat nominee, says she is "so f**king bad.""She's so bad. She's so pathetic. She's just so f**king bad.""How did I do with the debate the other night? I kicked that old, broken down pile… pic.twitter.com/8OKxd1hHc6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 4, 2024

Trump then went on to deliver a dig at US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is seen as a possible replacement candidate amid mounting calls for Biden to step aside.

”I got him [Biden] out the race, and that means we have Kamala. I think she’s going to be better [as an opponent]. She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic,” the former president said, then appearing to add: “She’s so f**king bad.”

He then switches back to Biden, asking, “Can you imagine that guy dealing with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin? And the president of China – who is a fierce person. He’s a fierce man, very tough guy.”

“But they just announced he’s probably quitting. Just keep knocking him out, huh?” Trump reiterates, before driving off in the cart.

It was not immediately clear where or when the footage was covertly filmed, The Daily Beast noted.

The White House has stated that Biden is “absolutely not” considering ending his campaign.

“He understands that it is fair for people to ask that question,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told journalists on Wednesday.

The Daily Beast said it had reached the Trump campaign for comment, and spokesperson Stephen Cheung directed the outlet to an earlier statement declaring the “Total Collapse of the Democrat Party.”

“Every Democrat who is calling on Crooked Joe Biden to quit was once a supporter of Biden and his failed policies that lead to extreme inflation, an open border, and chaos at home and abroad,” according to the statement by Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles.