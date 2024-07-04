Russia-China relations ‘best ever’ – Putin

The Russian leader called Moscow’s strategic partnership with Beijing a global “stabilizing factor”

Moscow and Beijing are acting in the interests of their people, and building their relations on the principles of equality and mutual respect, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Putin and Xi held a lengthy bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday.

“We have repeatedly stated with good reason that Russia-China relations, our comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, are going through the best period in their history,” the Russian leader said, adding that they are “guided by the principles of equality, mutual benefit and respect for each other’s sovereignty.”

Our cooperation is not directed against anyone. We do not create any blocs or alliances; we are simply acting in the interests of our people.

The Chinese president has in turn noted that his regular meetings with Putin are “not just a good tradition of ours, but also the symbol of the high level that Russian-Chinese relations enjoy.”

The leaders agreed to enhance ties to safeguard the countries’ legitimate interests, with Putin calling it a “main stabilizing factor on the international stage.”

“Facing an international situation fraught with turbulence and changes, the two countries should keep upholding the original aspiration of lasting friendship, and sticking to the determination of benefiting the people,” Xi added.

Putin also promised to support China’s chairmanship of the SCO in 2024–2025 in “every way,” calling the organization “one of the key pillars of a fair multipolar world order.”