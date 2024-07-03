icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian nuclear power plant workers injured in Ukrainian attack – officials: Russia-Ukraine conflict
3 Jul, 2024 19:13
HomeWorld News

Culture minister flashes breasts (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Norwegian Lubna Jaffery has celebrated receiving the “Fag Hag” award for her support of queers by exposing herself
Culture minister flashes breasts (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
©  Social media

Norwegian Minister of Culture and Gender Equality Lubna Jaffery has exposed her breasts at an Oslo Pride event, where she was awarded the “Fag Hag 2024” award for her work. The controversial act received praise from the country’s top leadership.

Last week, Jaffery was featured on the Skeiv Preik (‘Queer Sermon’) talk show, affiliated with Oslo Pride, where she was given the prestigious award recognizing her as the top patron of queers.

Footage from the event shows the minister onstage holding the award – a large pink bow with the golden inscription “Fag Hag.” Jaffery then proceeds to expose her breasts, adorned by nothing but two tasseled nipple covers. She received lengthy applause from the audience.

“I am very grateful to have been named Fag Hag, the main patron of queers, during Oslo Pride this year. This is a great honor,” Jaffery told the Nettavisen newspaper, adding that to receive such an accolade, one has to “put yourself out and not take yourself too seriously.”

EU applicant wants to ban ‘LGBTQ movement’ READ MORE: EU applicant wants to ban ‘LGBTQ movement’

The minister’s performance was lauded by the head of Oslo Pride, Joakim Aadland, who said that it was the best thing the event had witnessed in years.

“I think it’s wonderful that we have a minister who goes ‘all-in’ and is not afraid to put herself forward a little. I’ve never experienced the applause she received in the ten years we’ve had Pride. So it’s clear that the audience appreciated Lubna’s stunt,” he told Dagbladet newspaper.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store described Jaffery’s appearance at Oslo Pride as “wonderful.” “Lubna is a confident, free and wonderful person who is warmly welcomed at cultural events all over the country,” the PM told Nettavisen.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Jill Biden’s Vogue controversy and Orban’s ceasefire mission in Ukraine
0:00
24:58
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Zelensky’s new plan?
0:00
24:54
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies