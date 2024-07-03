Culture minister flashes breasts (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Norwegian Lubna Jaffery has celebrated receiving the “Fag Hag” award for her support of queers by exposing herself

Norwegian Minister of Culture and Gender Equality Lubna Jaffery has exposed her breasts at an Oslo Pride event, where she was awarded the “Fag Hag 2024” award for her work. The controversial act received praise from the country’s top leadership.

Last week, Jaffery was featured on the Skeiv Preik (‘Queer Sermon’) talk show, affiliated with Oslo Pride, where she was given the prestigious award recognizing her as the top patron of queers.

Footage from the event shows the minister onstage holding the award – a large pink bow with the golden inscription “Fag Hag.” Jaffery then proceeds to expose her breasts, adorned by nothing but two tasseled nipple covers. She received lengthy applause from the audience.

📍Norvège - La ministre norvégienne de la Culture et de l'Égalité, Lubna Jaffery, de confession musulmane et d'origine pakistanaise a décidé de montrer à tous combien elle fait preuve de solidarité avec la communauté LGBTQ en montrant ses seins nus. «Je suis très reconnaissante… pic.twitter.com/7igB2dmDlh — Laarabi (@nawfal) June 29, 2024

“I am very grateful to have been named Fag Hag, the main patron of queers, during Oslo Pride this year. This is a great honor,” Jaffery told the Nettavisen newspaper, adding that to receive such an accolade, one has to “put yourself out and not take yourself too seriously.”

The minister’s performance was lauded by the head of Oslo Pride, Joakim Aadland, who said that it was the best thing the event had witnessed in years.

“I think it’s wonderful that we have a minister who goes ‘all-in’ and is not afraid to put herself forward a little. I’ve never experienced the applause she received in the ten years we’ve had Pride. So it’s clear that the audience appreciated Lubna’s stunt,” he told Dagbladet newspaper.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store described Jaffery’s appearance at Oslo Pride as “wonderful.” “Lubna is a confident, free and wonderful person who is warmly welcomed at cultural events all over the country,” the PM told Nettavisen.