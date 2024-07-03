icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Orban pitches ‘quick ceasefire’ to Zelensky: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Russian nuclear power plant workers injured in Ukrainian attack – officials
3 Jul, 2024 13:27
HomeWorld News

Finns increasingly unhappy with their government – poll

Some 45% of respondents are not satisfied with the current cabinet’s performance  
Finns increasingly unhappy with their government – poll
©  Antti Aimo-Koivisto/AFP

Almost half of Finns are unhappy with the government led by 53-year-old Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, a recent survey has shown.

According to the poll, carried out on behalf of Helsingin Sanomat, the biggest daily newspaper in Finland, 45% of respondents are dissatisfied with the performance of the current cabinet.

The share of participants expressing discontent has increased by 10% since the previous survey was conducted half a year ago, the outlet said.

Meanwhile, the share of those satisfied has remained relatively stable, at around one third, the poll showed.

The survey also pointed to growing discontent with the prime minister himself. Only a third of respondents told the pollsters they were satisfied with Orpo’s policies, while almost half expressed their disappointment. The share of those dissatisfied with him has grown from 33% in December to 47% in the latest survey.

READ MORE: NATO country drafts emergency law to stop migrants – reports

The poll, which also measured the popularity of some ministers, revealed that Finnish Finance Minister Riikka Purraa, Economy Minister Wille Rydmani, and Social Affairs and Health Minister Kaisa Juuso were held in the lowest regard by the respondents.

Of all cabinet members, Finns are happiest with the work of Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen (51%) and Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (43%), according to the results.

The survey was conducted June 19 to 24 by a research team called Verian (formerly Kantar Public) and polled 1,120 people across Finland, excluding those living in the Aland Islands.

Top stories

RT Features

Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Jill Biden’s Vogue controversy and Orban’s ceasefire mission in Ukraine
0:00
24:58
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Zelensky’s new plan?
0:00
24:54
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies