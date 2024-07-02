Transfer of Dutch F-16s to Ukraine imminent – defense minister

The new government will update MPs confidentially as the move progresses, Kajsa Ollongren has said

The Dutch government had finalized preparations for the expected transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine just before leaving office, lawmakers have been told.

The Netherlands is part of a group of European countries that have pledged to donate US-made military aircraft from their fleets to Kiev. The first of 24 F-16s promised by the Dutch government will be transferred “soon,” according to a letter sent to parliament by outgoing Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

In the letter, which was published on Monday, lawmakers were told that all necessary permits for the donation had been issued and that MPs will be informed about the progress of the transfer confidentially.

Ollongren's tenure as defense minister has ended, with Prime Minister Dick Schoof and his cabinet assuming power on Tuesday. The new government was formed after months of coalition talks following an election last November.

The transition is not expected to significantly affect the Netherlands’ policy on Ukraine, according to national media, since the coalition agreement between four Dutch centrist and right-wing parties includes a pledge to continue support for Kiev.

Ukraine claims that it needs F-16s to defend against Russian long-range missile barrages and to challenge Moscow’s air superiority over the front line. Moscow has insisited the long-expected donations will only drag Western nations further into the Ukraine conflict and increase the risk of direct confrontation with Russia.

Ukrainian officials have said F-16 missions will be conducted from airfields inside Ukraine, but reserve aircraft will be kept at bases belonging to Eastern European NATO member states. Moscow has warned that any location from which fighter jets take off to attack Russian targets will be fair game for retaliation.

The plan to use the US-made aircraft against Russia has been undermined by limited Western capacity to train Ukrainian forces how to operate them, according to multiple media reports. Kiev was promised as many as 60 jets, but will only have 20 pilots ready to fly them this year, Politico revealed last month.

On Tuesday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage showing a missile strike at Ukraine’s Mirgorod airfield in Poltava Region. The Russian military said the attack, which reportedly took place on Monday, destroyed five Ukrainian Su-27s fighter jets and damaged two others.