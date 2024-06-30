icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jun, 2024 05:55
Iran threatens Israel with ‘obliterating war’

The warning came after the IDF hinted that it was prepared to invade Lebanon
Iran threatens Israel with ‘obliterating war’
Hezbollah fighters attend funerals of their soldiers on June 29, 2024 in Aita al Chaab, Lebanon ©  Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Israel will face a catastrophic war if its forces invade Lebanon, Iran has said, after intensified cross-border fire between the IDF and and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month that Israel was “prepared for a very intense operation” along the border with Lebanon. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Iran’s mission to the UN labeled Israel’s apparent preparations as “psychological warfare” and “propaganda” but cautioned that “an obliterating war will ensue” if Israel carries out a full-blown attack on Lebanese territory.

“All options, including the full involvement of all resistance fronts, are on the table,” the Iranian mission said. It stated previously that Hezbollah “has the capability to defend itself and Lebanon” and would defeat the Israel Defense Forces.

On Saturday morning, Israel hit several sites in southern Lebanon. 

“In the past few hours, warplanes attacked several Hezbollah targets, including a military site for the organization in the Zabqin area, two operational infrastructure sites in the Khiam area, and a Hezbollah building in the al-Adissa area,” the IDF said.

Israeli forces to shift toward Lebanese border – Netanyahu

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned earlier this week that while Israel is not seeking a war with its neighbor, it is “preparing for every scenario” and could take “Lebanon back to the Stone Age.” Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah responded by saying a potential war would have “no restraint and no rules and no ceilings.”

The continuing violence has sparked renewed concern among Western politicians and relief groups, with UN humanitarian affairs chief Martin Griffiths warning that the prospect of a war between Israel and Lebanon is “potentially apocalyptic.”

