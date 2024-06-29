EU’s pick for chief diplomat ‘a rabid Russophobe’ – Kremlin

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow issues warning over US spy drones: Russia-Ukraine conflict
29 Jun, 2024 01:53
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks to a reporter in Tallinn, Estonia on September 26, 2023. ©  Kay Nietfeld / picture alliance / Getty Images

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who was recently nominated to lead the EU’s foreign policy, has a history of hostile attitudes towards Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

A Russia hardliner, Kallas was officially nominated to replace Josep Borrell on Friday. Her candidacy must be approved by the newly elected European Parliament, which will convene for the first time next month –  a procedure widely seen as a formality.

“Kallas is well known [in Russia] for her absolutely uncompromising and sometimes even rabid Russophobic statements,” Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Peskov added that Ursula von der Leyen, who was recently nominated for a third term as the president of the European Commission, “is not a proponent of normalization of relations between the EU and Russia.”

“That is what we know her for and that is how we remember her. In this sense, nothing has changed,” Peskov said. 

Multiple Russian officials suggested that the policies championed by Kallas will only lead to further escalation. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this week that the appointment of Kallas would “increase the level of insanity” in Brussels.

Kallas has consistently lobbied for stronger sanctions against Russia and more military aid for Ukraine. Under her helm, Estonia became the first EU country to approve a mechanism of the confiscation of frozen Russian assets and using them as “compensation” for Kiev.

In an op-ed published in The New York Times in 2022, Kallas called for “a long-term policy of smart containment” of Moscow, which includes unwavering support for Ukraine, sanctions on Russian oil and gas trade, and the increase of military spending among EU members.

The Estonian politician is set to take over the EU’s diplomatic service as the bloc is struggling to procure enough weapons for Ukraine and the outcome of the 2024 US presidential election is far from certain. Brussels will also have to deal with defiant Hungary and Slovakia, whose governments have been critical of the EU’s approach to the conflict in Ukraine. 

