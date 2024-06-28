icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow says US just as responsible for deadly Crimea attack as Kiev: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Biden won’t drop out of presidential race – campaign official
28 Jun, 2024 13:50
HomeWorld News

Biden won’t drop out of presidential race – campaign official

The US president will continue to seek reelection despite his shaky performance during a debate with Donald Trump, according to Seth Schuster
Biden won’t drop out of presidential race – campaign official
US President Joe Biden © Getty Images / Derek White

US President Joe Biden will not drop out of the 2024 election race despite his poor performance during Thursday’s first presidential debate with Donald Trump, campaign spokesperson Seth Schuster has announced. 

Following the debate, in which Biden was largely panned, even by fellow Democrats, many in the party suggested that the president should be replaced on the November 5 ballot. 

In a text message seen by The Hill, Schuster is apparently attempting to reassure the president’s supporters that he will continue his efforts to be reelected. 

“Of course he’s not dropping out,” the campaign spokesperson wrote. 

Another member of the president’s team told Politico that Biden will stay in the race because he is “the only person who has ever beaten Donald Trump. He will do it again.” 

READ MORE: Media ‘explains’ Biden’s lackluster debate performance

Biden himself has also dismissed the notion that he should bow out of the race, explaining to reporters at a Waffle House following Thursday’s event that “it’s hard to debate a liar.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president FEATURE
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death FEATURE
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table?
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president FEATURE
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death FEATURE
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table?
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The fight for the future of lithium: Short-lived chaos in Bolivia
0:00
26:24
Sturgeon surge: Inside Russia’s fish & caviar business
0:00
22:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies