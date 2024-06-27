icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow says US just as responsible for deadly Crimea attack as Kiev: Russia-Ukraine conflict
27 Jun, 2024 22:02
EU nominates Russia hawk for next top diplomat

Estonian PM Kaja Kallas has vowed to strengthen the bloc’s unity
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas at the EU Council headquarter in Brussels on March 21, 2024. Thierry Monasse / Getty Images

The EU has officially nominated Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas to replace Josep Borrell as the bloc’s top diplomat. Kallas is known for her hawkish position on Russia and has been one of the most outpoken champions of tougher sanctions on Moscow.

The EU leaders also approved Ursula von der Leyen’s third five-year term as the president of the European Commission, and backed the former foreign minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, as the new president of the European Council.

Euronews cited two sources as saying that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni voted against Kallas’ candidacy, while Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban abstained.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kallas wrote that the new post would be “an enormous responsibility at this moment of geopolitical tensions.”

“The war in Europe, increasing instability in our neighborhood and globally are the main challenges for European foreign policy,” she wrote, promising to “work on achieving EU unity” and “protect the EU’s interests and values in the changed geopolitical context.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

