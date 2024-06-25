WATCH exclusive Assange show recorded with RT

In 2012, the founder of WikiLeaks recorded 12 interviews with controversial figures, such as Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah

Shortly before taking shelter at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2012, Julian Assange interviewed numerous contemporary figures considered controversial in the West, such as the leader of the Lebanese militant movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

The 12-episode show was called ‘The World Tomorrow’ and was produced by RT. More than a decade later, as the founder of WikiLeaks is expected to regain his freedom, the debates he hosted remain as relevant as ever. The list of prominent guests includes politician Imran Khan, who served as the prime minister of Pakistan between 2018 and 2022.

Assange also interviewed then-Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, who later granted him political asylum, allowing him to stay at the embassy.

Others include renowned thinkers Slavoj Zizek, Noam Chomsky, David Horowitz, and Tariq Ali.

Assange is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday to a single felony charge at a US court in exchange for being sentenced to time already served in British custody. He had been jailed in Britain since 2019 while fighting a US extradition request. In a surprise move this week, Washington dropped its attempt to pursue a full trial of Assange and offered a plea deal instead.