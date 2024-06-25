icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow says US just as responsible for deadly Crimea attack as Kiev: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Assange freed as part of plea deal: Live updates
25 Jun, 2024 13:25
HomeWorld News

WATCH exclusive Assange show recorded with RT

In 2012, the founder of WikiLeaks recorded 12 interviews with controversial figures, such as Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah
WATCH exclusive Assange show recorded with RT
©  RT

Shortly before taking shelter at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2012, Julian Assange interviewed numerous contemporary figures considered controversial in the West, such as the leader of the Lebanese militant movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

The 12-episode show was called ‘The World Tomorrow’ and was produced by RT. More than a decade later, as the founder of WikiLeaks is expected to regain his freedom, the debates he hosted remain as relevant as ever. The list of prominent guests includes politician Imran Khan, who served as the prime minister of Pakistan between 2018 and 2022.

Assange also interviewed then-Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, who later granted him political asylum, allowing him to stay at the embassy.

Others include renowned thinkers Slavoj Zizek, Noam Chomsky, David Horowitz, and Tariq Ali.

Assange is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday to a single felony charge at a US court in exchange for being sentenced to time already served in British custody. He had been jailed in Britain since 2019 while fighting a US extradition request. In a surprise move this week, Washington dropped its attempt to pursue a full trial of Assange and offered a plea deal instead.

READ MORE: Assange freed as part of plea deal: Live updates

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis?
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis? FEATURE
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen?
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen? FEATURE
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Trump guilty in hush money case!
0:00
28:38
Pride month pandering
0:00
29:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies