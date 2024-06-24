icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jun, 2024 18:29
Erdogan to hold talks with Putin – Turkish FM

The leaders plan to meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kazakhstan, Hakan Fidan has confirmed
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets Russian President Vladimir Putin at a joint press briefing last September in Sochi, Russia. ©  Murat Cetinmuhurdar / Turkish Presidency Handout /Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has confirmed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of next month’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the Kazakh capital.

“In the coming days, Mr. President will probably meet with Mr. Putin himself in Kazakhstan,” Fidan said on Monday in an interview with Türkiye’s Habertürk TV.

The Turkish FM also reportedly indicated that Erdogan has invited Putin for a state visit to Ankara. “We are waiting for Mr. Putin to visit us,” he said. “Our president previously invited him. There was talk about his coming to us. But first, there were elections in Russia, then we had them. Perhaps in the coming days, the leaders will discuss this issue again.”

READ MORE: ‘Anglo-Saxons’ pressuring Türkiye to cut ties with Russia – Kremlin

The SCO summit is scheduled to be held on July 3-4 in Astana. Earlier media reports suggested that Erdogan and Putin would discuss such issues as Moscow’s conflict with Ukraine and efforts to safeguard grain shipments through the Black Sea. Other likely topics include establishment of a natural-gas trading hub, construction of Türkiye’s Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, and elections in Kurdish regions of Syria.

Türkiye brokered a grain deal between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022, establishing a humanitarian corridor for agricultural exports through the Black Sea. Moscow and Kiev were close to completing a new grain deal in March, but Ukrainian negotiators abruptly walked away after two months of talks, Reuters reported in April. Erdogan’s government also hosted peace negotiations in the spring of 2022, shortly after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, but the talks were allegedly derailed by Western pressure to continue the fighting.

READ MORE: Ukraine suddenly walked away from Black Sea deal – Reuters

 

 

