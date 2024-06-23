icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Defeating Russia impossible – Putin: Russia-Ukraine conflict
23 Jun, 2024 06:05
HomeWorld News

Italy’s Salvini demands ten-year jail sentences for surrogacy

The parliament is currently debating a bill that would make the practice a “universal crime”
Italy’s Salvini demands ten-year jail sentences for surrogacy
League party leader Matteo Salvini at a rally in Milan, Italy, June 1, 2024. ©  Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

The right-wing Italian League Party led by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is seeking to double the penalties for those using surrogate mothers abroad, in an amendment to a bill proposed by the ruling Brothers of Italy party that would make surrogacy a “universal crime.”

Surrogacy has been illegal in Italy since 2004, with in vitro fertilization only available to heterosexual couples. It is currently punishable by jail and a substantial fine.

Last year, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed to expand the ban by criminalizing couples who travel overseas to have the procedure done in countries where it is legal. The bill, which was put forward by Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, was backed by the lower house of parliament and is now being debated in the Senate. The new legislation would increase the fine from €600,000 to €1 million ($1,070,000), and the jail term from three months to two years.

However, the League party – which is in coalition with the Brothers of Italy – presented an amendment to the Senate Justice Commission proposing an increase to the maximum prison sentence to ten years, and the fine to €2 million. According to a report published by L’Espresso on Saturday, the party has also called for “the punishment of public officials who record children born from surrogacy in the civil status.”

Salvini has long been a critic of surrogacy, previously comparing surrogate mothers to an “ATM-woman… that produces babies,” and pledging to fight “this barbarous and inhumane practice.” He reiterated his position on Tuesday, claiming that surrogacy amounts to “buying children.”

Italians demand church condemnation of lesbian nativity scene READ MORE: Italians demand church condemnation of lesbian nativity scene

“There is the law that will outlaw renting uteruses not only in Italy, as is already the case, but also internationally, and therefore the purchase of children and women’s bodies, the mere thought of which is horrible,” he told Radio 24, arguing that children “must be adopted and come into the world if there is a mother and a father.”

Meloni has defended the proposed law, arguing that the practice treats children like ‘supermarket products’. Critics consider the legislation an attack on the LGBTQ community.

“No one can convince me that it is an act of freedom to rent one’s womb, no one can convince me that it is an act of love to consider children as an over-the-counter product in a supermarket,” she said earlier this year, urging the parliament to pass the bill.

Top stories

RT Features

A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country FEATURE
Five conservatives, one reformer: Who is running for power in Iran’s presidential elections
Five conservatives, one reformer: Who is running for power in Iran’s presidential elections FEATURE
India’s most valuable resource may be running out
India’s most valuable resource may be running out FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country FEATURE
Five conservatives, one reformer: Who is running for power in Iran’s presidential elections
Five conservatives, one reformer: Who is running for power in Iran’s presidential elections FEATURE
India’s most valuable resource may be running out
India’s most valuable resource may be running out FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Technology of sovereignty? Warwick Powell, adjunct professor at Queensland University of Technology
0:00
28:57
Whistleblowing on the FBI and the Clintons
0:00
29:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies