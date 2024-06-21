icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US-supplied F-16s to be stationed inside Ukraine – White House: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Russia intercepts 120 Ukrainian drones overnight – MOD
21 Jun, 2024 08:53
HomeWorld News

UK Labour leader previously demanded blanket backing for Israeli military ops – Corbyn

The Jewish state’s influence on the party expected to win the general election is “huge,” its former leader has said
UK Labour leader previously demanded blanket backing for Israeli military ops – Corbyn
FILE PHOTO: Keir Starmer (L) and Jeremy Corbyn in December 2019. ©  Peter Summers / Getty Images

Before becoming UK Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer issued a demand to his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, for total party support for any future military Israeli operations, the latter has claimed.

Corbyn was ousted from his position and later the party itself in a campaign centered around claims, now widely debunked, that he allowed anti-Semitism to go unchecked among members. The politician, who has a life-long record of pro-peace and pro-Palestinian activism, made the revelation in an interview with independent journalist Matt Kennard published on Wednesday.

Kennard asked Corbyn whether he was shocked by the level of support that Starmer and other senior Labour figures had offered to Israel in its ongoing military campaign in Gaza. He said he was not surprised “because I know where many of these people are coming from.”

“During one extremely hostile meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party Committee, they confronted me and said: ‘Will you give a blanket undertaking that you as party leader and potentially prime minister will automatically support any military action Israel undertakes?’ And I said no,” he recalled.

The pressure that the Israeli government exerts on the party “is huge,” according to Corbyn, as is the influence of the pro-Israel lobby on British politics in general.

The attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas last October that triggered the current escalation “was wrong,” Corbyn said. But the “response of killing tens of thousands of people doesn’t bring anybody back and has created the hatred and the wars of tomorrow and the year after.”

Corbyn specifically rebuked his successor for an interview with LBC days after the Hamas attack, in which Starmer claimed that in order to “defend itself,” Israel “has the right” to cut water and power supplies to Gaza.

Those remarks “totally shocked” Corbyn, he said, because “it’s absolutely clear in every aspect of law, never mind morality, that you don’t bomb schools, you don’t destroy water supplies, you don’t cut off electricity.” Contrary to Starmer’s assessment, such actions constitute “a war crime,” he added.

READ MORE: UK Labour Party ditches candidate for sharing RT content in 2018

The interview covered the role of the UK in the US “imperial project,” as Kennard put it, as well as Corbyn’s attempt to wind down the “special relations” between the two nations, and what the snap election in early July may bring for Britons.

Top stories

RT Features

India’s most valuable resource may be running out
India’s most valuable resource may be running out FEATURE
Israel’s isolation: An anti-Semitic horror story or inevitable outcome?
Israel’s isolation: An anti-Semitic horror story or inevitable outcome? FEATURE
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s most valuable resource may be running out
India’s most valuable resource may be running out FEATURE
Israel’s isolation: An anti-Semitic horror story or inevitable outcome?
Israel’s isolation: An anti-Semitic horror story or inevitable outcome? FEATURE
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Finish the job’
0:00
26:52
Putin’s strategic message from Pyongyang & Mehdi Hasan’s controversial stance on Israel
0:00
26:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies