Russian flags banned from Ukraine match at Euro 2024 – media

The move comes after the nation’s tricolor was displayed in the stands at other games

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) wants to prevent Russian flags from appearing at the Munich Football Arena where Ukraine will play its first European Championship game, AP reported on Monday, citing the sports body. Ukraine will play against Romania on June 17 in the Euro 2024 group stage.

According to the report, UEFA security staff will be intercepting and removing Russian flags from spectators attempting to carry them inside. It is unclear whether the spectators carrying the flags will be allowed to attend. There has so far been no official confirmation of the ban from UEFA.

The news comes after Russian flags were spotted in the stands at other matches in the ongoing tournament. The Russian tricolor was displayed at a match between Germany and Scotland on Friday, according to footage from the stadium. The flags were also seen among Serbia fans during their team’s game against England on Sunday, photos taken at the match show.

The Russian national team was banned from UEFA events shortly after the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. However, Russian citizens are not prohibited from attending the events.

While the Euro 2024 stadium rules do not explicitly ban Russian or other national flags, fans are prohibited from displaying anything “glorifying violence, discriminatory, racist, xenophobic, politically radical,” as well as religious or political propaganda. Also, spectators were warned in advance that only the national colors of countries whose teams are taking part in the matches would be welcome at the venue. The warning came from Moritz van Dulmen, the managing director of Kulturprojekte Berlin, the organizer of the main Euro 2024 fan zone.

“All national flags of participating nations are of course allowed – that’s part of it. We ask that you leave all other flags at home. The European Football Championship is not the place for other kinds of demonstrations. In this case, we want to celebrate football and the games,” he told Berliner Morgenpost last week. According to German media, the call was intended as a protective measure aimed at preventing public disturbances if Russian, Israeli, or Palestinian flags are displayed.

The Euro 2024 championship kicked off on June 14 and will conclude on July 14.