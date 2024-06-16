icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2024 23:59
German opposition wants Ukrainian men to return home and fight

Berlin’s generous welfare benefits undermines Kiev’s war effort, a senior MP has said
FILE PHOTO: a senior German opposition lawmaker, Thorsten Frei ©  Global Look Press / IMAGO / dts news agency

The German government should stop providing social benefits to Ukrainians, senior member of the Bundestag, Thorsten Frei, said on Sunday. He argued that the move would incentivize Ukrainian men to return to their home country and join the army amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Frei, a deputy head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the Bundestag, accused Ukrainians of fleeing to Germany in order to avoid mobilization at home. 

“While everything is at stake for Kiev in the face of the brutal Russian attack, many Ukrainians in this country who are able to defend [their homeland] are ducking out of it,” Frei told the publisher Funke Mediengruppe. “We should be honest: the benefits… to war refugees are providing completely wrong incentives.” 

Frei was referring to a welfare program called ‘Buergergeld’ (A Citizen’s Benefit) that allows Ukrainians to receive €563 ($610) a month. Asylum-seekers from other countries, meanwhile, are entitled to €460 ($492), according to the tabloid Bild. 

Another CDU member, Brandenburg Interior Minister Michael Stuebgen, said over the weekend that “it does not make sense to talk about supporting Ukraine in the best way possible and support Ukrainian deserters at the same time.” The very idea of automatically offering benefits to Ukrainian refugees was “a fundamental mistake,” he said, citing their low unemployment rate.

General Secretary of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) Bijan Djir-Sarai told Bild on Sunday that “newly arriving war refugees from Ukraine should no longer receive Buergergeld payments.” He added that they should be only entitled to asylum-seeker benefits instead. 

Around 1.3 million Ukrainian refugees were residing in Germany as of March 2024, according to the EU’s statistical agency, Eurostat. Some 256,000 of them are men aged between 18 and 60, according to the German media. 

Ukraine has been struggling to find new recruits as its Armed Forces have been suffering heavy casualties. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said on Friday that Ukraine lost more than 35,000 troops to the fighting in May alone. Earlier in the month, Moscow estimated Kiev’s losses since the start of 2024 at over 111,000.

This spring, Kiev significantly tightened mobilization rules and lowered the draft age from 27 to 25. The draft campaign itself has been marred by widespread dodging and allegations of corruption. 

Kiev has sought to bring back draft dodgers into the country by denying them consular services abroad and an ability to update their ID papers outside of Ukraine. Some senior Ukrainian officials also signaled earlier they would like to see Western countries sending draft dodgers home.

