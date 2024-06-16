Record number of Americans dislike both Biden and Trump – poll

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2024 04:26
An anti-Trump, anti-Biden poster, West Hollywood, California, June 2, 2024. © Getty Images / Alexi Rosenfeld

A quarter of Americans hold negative views of both the Republican and Democratic US presidential candidates in the run-up to the election in November, the highest number in at least three decades, according to a poll published by the Pew Research Center on Friday.

According to Pew, 25% of respondents have unfavorable views of both President Joe Biden and his main rival, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump; 36% of respondents said they have a favorable view of Trump but not Biden, while 34% said the opposite. 

The poll shows the highest share of ‘double hater’ voters since the 1988 election, and almost twice as high as 2020 when Biden and Trump first ran against each other.

During the 2020 election, the number of Americans that disliked both Trump and Biden was around 13%, Pew said.

READ MORE: Nothing will change after US elections – Putin

“Increasing negative partisanship is a major factor behind the decline in favorability of major party candidates,” the pollster said in a press release. “Favorability ratings for candidates have become considerably more negative among members of the opposing party than they were a few decades ago.”

Joe Biden vows not to pardon Hunter READ MORE: Joe Biden vows not to pardon Hunter

The poll was conducted on May 13-19, before the back-to-back verdicts in the high-profile criminal trials of Trump and Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. On May 30, a New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records to influence the 2016 election. On June 11, a Delaware jury found Hunter Biden guilty of violating federal gun laws when purchasing a revolver in 2018 while suffering from an addiction to crack cocaine. Both Trump and the younger Biden denied any wrongdoing.

The 2024 presidential election campaign has remained highly contentious, with both leading candidates accusing each other of causing irreparable damage to America and questioning each other’s fitness for office.

