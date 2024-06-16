Will Fauci and his ilk answer for damage caused by Covid policies?

The American pandemic czar has admitted he was just making up restrictions on the fly during the crisis

A little less than three years ago, as I attempted to enter my home country of Canada on a flight from France, I was told that I wouldn’t be able to set foot on Canadian soil as a born citizen without effectively serving a stint of imprisonment in a facility guarded by the authorities – and at my own expense.

The reason? I had presented Canadian border officials with laboratory proof of naturally acquired Covid antibodies as a result of an uneventful experience with the virus rather than proof of antibodies acquired through a manmade treatment – one that blocked neither acquisition nor transmission of the virus. At the very least, I figured, my own naturally-made antibodies were as good as that. And wasn’t it generally accepted medical science that acquired antibodies were the gold standard in protection from a virus? Was I losing my mind? Did I suddenly end up in an alternate universe? Nope. As with so many other issues, establishment bureaucrats just got in the way of common sense and ended up reframing reality.

That vilified natural immunity – everyone eventually catching Covid – ended up being the way out of the pandemic. Now that everyone has caught it, it’s over. Oh, but it would have been far worse to catch it without first getting the jab, some say. But even US Centers for Disease Control statistics show that with few exceptions, the very old or those with preexisting issues were the ones who were hard-hit. If the jab was so great, so protective, then why not just tell those folks to take it and call it a day – which is exactly what people are doing now anyway, now that no one is really interested in keeping up to date with their 200th booster.

Instead, an entire fear campaign was drummed up over the need to stay six feet apart to avoid killing grandma or grandpa, or anyone else who you might inadvertently manslaughter as a result of being near them and not knowing that they were vulnerable. Actually, obesity turned out to be the top preexisting condition that was vulnerable to the virus, so they probably could have been avoided from quite a distance, in fact. Way more than the six feet recommended by the Western establishment’s top Covid guru – Dr. Anthony Fauci, who ran the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the time. I remember that rule being so strictly applied that swimming pools in Canada were making users swim up one black line and down the adjacent black line so that they’d stay at least six feet apart and didn’t inadvertently risk breathing on another swimmer going the other way – in outdoor pools.

But now that a retired Fauci has been dragged back to testify in front of the US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, he has admitted that he was just kind of spitballing it with the six-feet rule.

“In the pandemic, we were told to keep 6 feet apart. There’s no science to support that,” a Washington Post headline said, in describing that Fauci told a closed-door hearing in January 2024 that “it sort of just appeared, that six feet is going to be the distance.” He called it “an empiric decision that wasn’t based on data.” Even when it was accepted that Covid wasn’t spread through droplets with a maximum range of six feet and could in fact be anywhere in the air with no distance restriction, it wasn’t revised.

In a press release published this week, the subcommittee underscored that “Dr. Fauci showed no remorse for the millions of lives affected by his divisive rhetoric and his unscientific policies. He did not apologize to the thousands of Americans who lost their jobs because they refused the novel vaccine, nor did he apologize to children experiencing learning loss as a result of actions he promoted.”

Learning loss? How about just the fact that here in France, a lot of parents pass off responsibility for the basics of child development onto their kids’ teachers. And now that there are a lot of young kids who were stuck at home with their parents long enough, in the absence of their teachers, multiple studies have concluded that they’ve fallen behind on basic savoir-vivre. I’m not saying that the seemingly high number of primary school-aged French kids who now seem to mistake the floor of any given public facility for a toilet is necessarily linked to Covid-related development delay, but if not, then it’s one heck of a coincidence. Admittedly, this is not a super scientific study. Really, I’m just spitballing here – like Fauci apparently did through the entire pandemic.

The hearing referred to a clip of Fauci in the summer of 2021 in which he suggested that the choice of refusing the Covid jab was ideologically-driven. “I have to say that I don’t see a big solution, other than some sort of mandatory vaccination. I know federal officials don’t like to use that term. Once people feel empowered and protected legally, you’re going to have schools, universities, and colleges are going to say, ‘you want to come to this college buddy, you’re going to get vaccinated. Lady, you’re going to get vaccinated.’ Yeah, big corporations, like Amazon and Facebook and all of those others, are going to say ‘you want to work for us, you get vaccinated.’ And it’s been proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bulls**t and they get vaccinated,” Fauci said, apparently failing to consider that the choice is a personal one based on individual circumstances and a scientific risk/benefit analysis which may or may not have been made in consultation with one’s personal physician.

Speaking of ideology, it emerged at the hearing that the House Judiciary Committee found evidence that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg himself acknowledged pressure on the social media platform’s executives from the Biden administration to crackdown on content suggesting that Covid emerged from a lab. We were constantly being told by officials at the time that only conspiracy theorists would believe that it came from a lab and not from some random dude in Wuhan eating a bat-like creature that he picked up from the local market.

In reality, as Texas Congressman Michael Cloud pointed out during Fauci’s testimony, Fauci signed off on virus gain -of-function research outsourced to the Wuhan lab, from which it isn’t too much of a stretch to imagine that a virus like Covid could have feasibly emerged. Fauci let the Biden administration double down against the lab leak theory, screaming “misinformation” and “conspiracy” about anyone who dared to evoke it, while now admitting to the hearing that he has “kept an open mind” about the possibility.

So what about that Covid jab, anyway? Well, it may not have stopped folks from getting or passing on the virus, but at least it’s benign, right? No harm, no foul? Earlier this week, Britain’s Telegraph reported that “Covid vaccines may have helped fuel rise in excess deaths,” citing scientists. Wow, that sounds super “safe and effective,” just like all the bureaucratic white coats promised! Dutch researchers have looked at data from 47 Western nations and concluded that “side effects linked to the Covid vaccine had included ischemic stroke, acute coronary syndrome and brain haemorrhage, cardiovascular diseases, coagulation, haemorrhages, gastrointestinal events and blood clotting.” Is that “ideological bulls**t,” too, Dr. Fauci? Asking for the entire global community.

Fauci and all those who played a similar role of scientific savior during the Covid fiasco have yet to pay any kind of price for their failure to defend science against the “ideological bulls**t” of their political masters and their rampant authoritarianism. The lingering effects of their spinelessness or negligence (at best) and complicity (at worst) have also contributed to a climate in which dissent that doesn’t blindly obey establishment narratives and dogma is automatically considered fake news, which has led Western society down a destructive path on everything from Covid to climate change and foreign conflicts.

At the very least, it should serve as a lesson and a wake-up call to those who have been duped by nonsense spoken confidently by those in positions of authority – and lead the average person to ask themselves what else they’re in the process of being lied to about.