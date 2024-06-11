icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US lifts arms ban on Ukrainian neo-Nazi unit: Russia-Ukraine conflict
US president’s son convicted
11 Jun, 2024 15:05
HomeWorld News

French unions call for mass protests against ‘far right’ (VIDEO)

A wave of demonstrations follows a defeat for Emmanuel Macron’s party in the EU Parliament election
French unions call for mass protests against ‘far right’ (VIDEO)
A still from RT's video © RT

Thousands of people have protested across France against the growing influence of the National Rally (RN), ahead of a snap election called in the wake of the right-wing party’s strong showing in the EU Parliament vote.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the early legislative election in a surprise move after the Renaissance alliance, led by his party, was trounced in Sunday’s vote by the movement associated with Marine Le Pen.

France’s largest unions – the CFDT, CGT, UNSA, FSU and Solidaires – issued its call for mass demonstrations over the weekend, and voiced alarm over the prospect of the anti-immigration, protectionist RN taking power.

The RN, led by 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, won around a third of French votes in the EU-wide ballot on 6-9 June, almost twice as many as Macron’s alliance.

If the RN wins a majority in the French legislative election – to be held in two rounds on June 30 and July 7 – President Macron will have to spend the remainder of his presidency, until 2027, with an opponent as prime minister, and will effectively cede control over domestic policy.

Le Pen ‘ready to exercise power’ after Macron party trounced READ MORE: Le Pen ‘ready to exercise power’ after Macron party trounced

With less than three weeks to go before the vote, about 6,200 protesters marched in Toulouse and 3,000 in Paris, while over 2,200 turned out in Marseille, according to national media.

Rallies were also held in Nantes, Rennes, Bordeaux, Lyon, Grenoble and Strasbourg, with marchers displaying anti-RN banners, as well as Palestinian flags.

Earlier, activists published a statement calling “for people to demonstrate as widely as possible.”

“We need a democratic and social awakening. Otherwise, the far right will come to power,” the joint statement said. Unions have also called for an increase in salaries and pensions, and a reversal of unemployment insurance reforms as part of the “awakening.”

In Paris, the crowds vandalized election signs and sprayed graffiti on walls, with messages including ‘Ni Macron, ni Bardella’ (‘Neither Macron, nor Bardella’), local reporters said.

Outside France, the EU parliamentary election saw a major shift towards conservative-leaning parties.

Top stories

RT Features

Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Week in review: Biden’s peace deal & American political discontent
0:00
27:12
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Biden talks war
0:00
25:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies