icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US lifts arms ban on Ukrainian neo-Nazi unit: Russia-Ukraine conflict
US ‘flirting with neo-Nazis’ to hurt Russia – Kremlin
11 Jun, 2024 11:34
HomeWorld News

Dior contractors suspected of exploiting Chinese workers – media

An Italian operating company of the French fashion brand reportedly spent just $57 to produce a $2,800 bag
Dior contractors suspected of exploiting Chinese workers – media
FILE PHOTO. Woman wearing Dior bag © Getty Images / Jeremy Moeller

A Milan court has placed an Italian unit of the French fashion group Christian Dior under judicial administration, after it was found to have exploited Chinese workers to produce luxury goods for a fraction of their retail cost, the Corriere Della Sera newspaper reported on Monday. 

According to the outlet, the fashion brand charges consumers as much as €2,600 ($2,800) for one bag in its range, although the item costs the Italian manufacturer Dior Srl just €53 ($57) to buy from a factory of Chinese workers “under the table.”  

These informal subcontractors are alleged to have been exploiting their workers, most of whom are undocumented immigrants from China, and sometimes the Philippines, who have been hired illegally. According to the investigation, some workers were found to be sleeping in the workplace, where health and hygiene conditions were below “ethical” levels.  

In one factory, investigators said safety measures were being grossly neglected, with workers being forced to use “machines from which the safety devices have been removed to increase production capacity.” This reportedly included measures that were meant to prevent workers from being electrocuted or struck in the eye by fragments of the product when using the machine. 

EU retail giant accused of ‘sexualizing children’
Read more
EU retail giant accused of ‘sexualizing children’

Additionally, it was found that these subcontractors were often not even real companies. Italian police stated that at least one of them had been “fictitiously created only to justify the outsourcing of Dior’s productions.” 

The Italian manufacturer is now accused of failing to prevent and stem labor exploitation within its production cycle. The unit has been appointed a special commissioner who will oversee the company’s operations for the next year and will be tasked with ensuring they meet legal requirements. 

The report follows similar investigations into suppliers for fashion groups Armani and Alviero Martini, which have also been accused of using Chinese manufacturers that exploited their workers. Both units were put under special judicial administration.

Top stories

RT Features

The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Week in review: Biden’s peace deal & American political discontent
0:00
27:12
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Biden talks war
0:00
25:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies