Hamas supports UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire

10 Jun, 2024 20:44
The Security Council has adopted a US-backed plan for the Palestinian enclave
Members of the UNSC listen as Representative of the US speaks during a meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question at the UN headquarters on June 10, 2024. ©  MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Hamas has agreed to a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, the Palestinian militant group said on Monday evening.

The Council approved the US-backed resolution with 14 votes in favor and Russia abstaining. Washington had finalized the text of the draft on Sunday.

“Hamas welcomes what is included in the Security Council resolution that affirmed the permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the complete withdrawal, the prisoners’ exchange, the reconstruction, the return of the displaced to their areas of residence, the rejection of any demographic change or reduction in the area of the Gaza Strip, and the delivery of needed aid to our people in the Strip,” the group said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

Hamas also said it would be willing to take part in indirect negotiations with Israel over implementing  the principles “that are consistent with the demands of our people and resistance.”

According to the White House, Israel has already accepted the ceasefire proposal. US President Joe Biden has claimed that the three-phase plan was an Israeli idea to begin with.

The UN resolution calls on both sides “to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition.” 

Phase one of the proposal entails a six-week “pause” in the fighting, during which Israel and Hamas should open negotiations. If the talks continue past the six-week mark, the ceasefire will hold as long as the talks are ongoing, the resolution said.

Israel is supposed to withdraw from populated areas in Gaza and free some Palestinian prisoners in exchange for some hostages in Hamas captivity. 

Phase two would see the return of all the remaining living hostages, while phase three would involve turning over the bodies of dead captives and a US-led “major reconstruction plan” for the Palestinian enclave.

The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
