Stopping Gaza conflict a ‘test for humanity’ – South African FM to RT

10 Jun, 2024 22:10
Palestinians pictured leaving the area after Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza City on June 8, 2024. ©  Getty Images / Anadolu / Ali Jadallah

The conflict between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel has become a true “test for humanity” and must be stopped through a joint international effort, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor hs told RT in an exclusive interview.

Speaking on the sidelines of the BRICS+ ministerial meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia,  Pandor insisted that no country “should breach international law in the manner that Israel is doing,” and that West Jerusalem must be stopped.

“You cannot have such large-scale killings, and the world just allows you to get away with it. So I believe this is a test for all of us as humanity to stand up and really fight against such abuse of human beings,” she explained.

Pandor referred to recent rulings by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), that Israel must immediately halt its military operation in the southern Gaza Strip and do its best to prevent genocide in the enclave. West Jerusalem, however, has refused to enforce the ICJ’s interim order, which stemmed from a case filed by South Africa late last year, accusing the Israeli government of committing genocide in Gaza.

South Africa condemns Israel for ‘worst massacres’ in Gaza READ MORE: South Africa condemns Israel for ‘worst massacres’ in Gaza

“With respect to the ICJ, we believe the court has clearly indicated on the provisional measures that what should be achieved is an end to hostilities, a permanent ceasefire, and that in the case of the conflict, the people of Palestine should have access to humanitarian aid and their rights should not be abused,” Pandor explained.

The court has also been “very clear” about Israel’s broader responsibilities as an occupying force in the Palestinian territories, the top South African diplomat noted.

“Often, when we discuss what is happening to the Palestinian people, we don’t refer to Israel as an occupying force, which it is, and its responsibilities as an occupier are well set out in the United Nations Charter, and these have been neglected and disrespected,” Pandor said.

Watch the full interview below:

