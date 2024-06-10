Explosion rocks Polish arms plant which supplies Ukraine – media

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jun, 2024 14:29
The blast and resulting fire have reportedly killed one worker and injured two others at the Mesko factory’s rocket fuel center  
©  Artur Widak/Getty Images

One person has died and two others have been injured after an explosion and fire at an arms factory in Poland which produces ammunition for Ukraine, the outlet RMF24 reported on Monday.

The blast at the Mesko plant in the southeastern Polish city of Skarzysko Kamienna occurred at its rocket fuel center, the broadcaster said on its website, citing a company official.

According to the report, a 59-year-old worker was killed when an explosion occurred in a warehouse at the center, while two other employees survived. One of them was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after inhaling smoke, local authorities said.

“We have an explosion at the rocket fuel center, which was put into operation a few years ago,” the plant’s president, Elzbieta Sreniawska, told RMF24.

The fire was put out and the cause of the incident is currently being investigated, the company added.

'Not our war': Poles march against Ukraine aid (VIDEO)

Mesko, owned by state-run Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA, manufactures various defense products, including Grom and Piorun man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS), Spike-LR anti-tank missiles, and small arms ammunition.

The 100-year-old defense contractor produces munitions for the Polish Armed Forces and NATO. In 2022, Mesko signed a contract for the supply of ammunition of various calibers to Ukraine.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s key backers in the conflict with Moscow, which started in February 2022. Warsaw has provided extensive military aid to Ukraine, leading to local arms factories significantly increasing production. The country has also served as a key hub for weapons provided by other Western countries being sent to Ukraine.

