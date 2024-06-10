‘Poop-gate’: Is Biden’s D-Day confusion worthy of all the uproar?

The elderly American president’s strange behavior on D-Day quickly gave rise to speculation – some crude, some brutally honest

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream.

By all appearances it looked as though Mother Nature came calling for the American leader at precisely the worst moment. During a commemorative ceremony for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France, Joe Biden, 81, suddenly seemed very determined to have a seat, and not even his doting wife Dr Jill was going to stop the squat. Desperately in search of a chair, a throne or – as some have crudely speculated – a port-a-potty, Biden has once again made the United States the laughing stock of the entire world.

As if in slow motion, Biden began his steady descent, looking as though he was stuck somewhere between one of those infamous ‘where am I?’ brain farts and a full-blown defecation. It should come as no surprise that the MAGA world, seething at the prospect of their man Donald Trump facing 136 years in prison, gleefully settled for the less attractive option.

Breaking911, a right-wing X (formerly Twitter) account that boasts some 1 million followers, unabashedly asked “Did Biden shit his pants AGAIN?” That was a reference to a 2021 claim that the Vatican was forced to cancel a livestream of Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis because the president had a “bathroom accident.”

Republican pundits also alleged that Biden was fishing around for an “invisible chair” as his wife/handler cuffed her mouth while quietly barking orders. One X user named Stephanie was having none of it, however, as she accused the right of clipping the video just before Biden finally takes his seat alongside his wife and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“WTF is wrong with you?! You know who you are… everyone posting a cut off clip of this moment with word ‘poop‘ and ‘imaginary chair‘ is showing a total neglect for truth and for the real issues which are upsetting people about the Biden administration. This REAL CHAIR is NOT an issue! (Nor is his momentary struggle to sit which comes with age) Get a freakin’ grip.”

WTF is wrong with you?! You know who you are… everyone posting a cut off clip of this moment with word “poop” and “imaginary chair” is showing a total neglect for truth and for the real issues which are upsetting people about the Biden administration. This REAL CHAIR is NOT an… pic.twitter.com/Kw4Xy6AXdO — Stephanie🕊 (@stephsvox) June 6, 2024

By the afternoon of June 6, the words “pooping” and “invisible chair” were trending on X.

On top of the invisible chair fiasco, Joe and Jill allegedly excused themselves from the event early, leaving Macron to congratulate the D-Day veterans alone.

“Yikes!” wrote Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative group. “At an Omaha Beach event honoring the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day invasion, Dr Jill Biden quickly escorts Joe Biden away leaving a seemingly perplexed French President Emmanuel Macron to honor WW2 veterans alone.”

Yikes! At an Omaha Beach event honoring the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day invasion, Dr. Jill Biden quickly escorts Joe Biden away leaving a seemingly perplexed French President Emmanuel Macron to honor WW2 veterans alone. pic.twitter.com/5fgthFysBA — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 6, 2024

But even if a viewer isn’t convinced that Joe Biden soiled his pants, left the event early, or was in desperate search of a chair that wasn’t there, it’s impossible to watch the video without coming to the conclusion that the American leader is not in full control of his mental faculties.

Needless to say, this is not the sort of American leadership the world needs as it sits on the very precipice of World War III. The question of global destruction notwithstanding, this one is no less disturbing: What if Joe Biden really does beat Donald Trump for the White House in five short months? It’s difficult to imagine the doddering Democrat finishing his next dinner, not to mention another four years in office. Equally implausible is his vice president, Kamala Harris, performing the duty of president much better and at nearly half of Biden’s age. It’s impossible to tell how or when, but it looks increasingly likely that sooner or later something is going to hit the fan for the US and the world if Biden remains in office for another term.