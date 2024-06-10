icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France lying about troops in Ukraine – Lavrov: Russia-Ukraine conflict
10 Jun, 2024 06:48
HomeWorld News

Italy’s Meloni solidifies power in European Parliament

The prime minister’s party has strengthened its position following the EU elections
Italy’s Meloni solidifies power in European Parliament
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Rome, Italy, May 6, 2024. © Getty Images / Marco Ravagli/Future Publishing

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing Brothers of Italy party won the vote in Italy for the EU Parliament on Sunday, as other right-wing parties made gains at the expense of ruling coalitions in both France and Germany.

Meloni’s party won a decisive victory with a projected 28% of the vote, according to forecasts by state broadcaster RAI with almost 70% of the ballots counted.

Other members of her center-right coalition fared worse. Matteo Salvini’s right-wing League party received 8.5%, despite coming in first in the 2019 EU election with 34%. Its once junior coalition member, the Silvio Berlusconi-founded Forza Italia, beat it with a projected 9%.

The center-left opposition Democratic Party is expected to finish with 24.5%, and the Five Star Movement with 10.5%.

Von der Leyen vows to continue along ‘pro-Ukraine’ path READ MORE: Von der Leyen vows to continue along ‘pro-Ukraine’ path

“I’m proud that we are heading to the G7 and to Europe with the strongest government of all,” Meloni said at her party’s headquarters on Monday.

The Meloni-led European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) is projected to win around a tenth of the 720 seats in this year’s EU Parliament.

Macron calls snap parliamentary election READ MORE: Macron calls snap parliamentary election

The right-wing prime minister came out of the EU elections with a stronger backing than German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. Scholz’s party slipped to third place in the polls on Sunday, behind the conservative CDU/CSU and right-wing AfD. Macron’s Renaissance party gained around 15% of the vote, compared to 31% for the right-wing National Rally, prompting the French leader to dissolve parliament and call for a snap election.

Despite springboarding to power on a wave of anti-immigration sentiment, Meloni has shifted to support the current EU policies on asylum seekers in her nearly two years in power. She has been a staunch supporter of Kiev in the conflict with Moscow, but has balked at NATO’s recent support for allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes into Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Week in review: Biden’s peace deal & American political discontent
0:00
27:12
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Biden talks war
0:00
25:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies