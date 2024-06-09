icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France lying about troops in Ukraine – Lavrov: Russia-Ukraine conflict
9 Jun, 2024 13:35
HomeWorld News

Iran reveals presidential election candidates

Conservatives and hardliners dominate the list of contenders to succeed the deceased Ebrahim Raisi
Iran reveals presidential election candidates
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf addresses the media after submitting his candidacy for the Islamic republic's upcoming presidential election in Tehran, Iran, June 3, 2024 ©  AFP / Atta Kenare

Iran’s Interior Ministry has released a final list of six candidates who will compete in this month’s presidential election. The election was called after President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in May.

The candidates were approved by Iran’s Guardian Council, a panel of clerics and jurists that holds veto power over legislation passed by parliament, and determines who can seek office in the Islamic Republic.

Masoud Pezeshkian, Mostafa Pour Mohammadi, Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Amirhossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will take part in the June 28 election, the ministry announced on Sunday.

Ghalibaf is the current speaker of Iran’s parliament. A former police chief, he ran unsuccessfully for president in 2005 and 2013. Hashemi currently serves as vice president, while Zakani is Tehran’s mayor. All three are considered hardliners. Pezeshkian is viewed as a reformist. Mohammadi is a conservative jurist, while Jalili headed Iran’s Supreme National Security Council from 2007 to 2013 and was a senior nuclear negotiator.

Raisi helicopter probe raises more questions – Iran
Read more
Raisi helicopter probe raises more questions – Iran

Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were killed when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed on May 19 in the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan. The cause of the incident has not yet been established, but a report from the General Staff of the Iranian military said that sabotage had been ruled out.

“No defects that could have affected the accident were found in terms of repairs and maintenance,” the General Staff declared, adding that the weight of the helicopter at takeoff was “within the permitted limit.” Weather conditions along the chopper’s route “need to be investigated further,” the report concluded.



Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Attrition of delusion? Vasily Kashin, Director at the Center for Comprehensive European & International Studies, HSE
0:00
28:44
The critical importance of whistleblowers
0:00
24:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies