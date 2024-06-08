icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin outlines response to long-range strikes: Russia-Ukraine conflict
US wouldn’t rescue allies in nuclear war – Putin
8 Jun, 2024 03:16
HomeWorld News

US moon mission astronaut killed in plane crash (VIDEO)

The 90-year-old veteran pilot’s aircraft could be seen pulling out of a dive too late to avoid hitting the water below
US moon mission astronaut killed in plane crash (VIDEO)
Astronaut William A. Anders, on the Apollo 8 mission. This still print was made from movie film taken by an onboard 16mm motion picture camera. December 1968 © Getty Images / HUM Images/Universal Images Group

William Anders, an astronaut on the first lunar orbit mission, has died when the plane he was piloting crashed off the San Juan Islands in Washington state on Friday.

“The family is devastated. He was a great pilot and we will miss him terribly,” retired US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Greg Anders told AP, confirming the death of his father.

In video circulating on social media, the plane can be seen coming out of a loop and impacting the water before bursting into flames.

US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records and flight data confirm the 90-year-old’s vintage Air Force T-34 Mentor airplane crashed, FOX 13 Seattle wrote on Friday. The FAA told the New York Post that the pilot was the only person aboard the plane.

The US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest stated on Friday that they responded to reports of a plane going down sometime before 11:45am between Orcas and Jones Island. They are conducting search and rescue efforts alongside San Juan County Sheriffs Office, Air Station Bellingham and Air Station Port Angeles, the agency wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

China reaches dark side of the Moon (VIDEO) READ MORE: China reaches dark side of the Moon (VIDEO)

Retired Major General Anders was the photographer behind the iconic “Earthrise” shot of the Planet Earth in the background of the lunar landscape, taken while on the US Apollo 8 lunar orbit mission in 1968.

Born in 1933 in Hong Kong, Anders grew up in Sand Diego. Having achieved his Master of Science degree in nuclear engineering at the Air Force Institute of Technology in 1962, part of his duties on the Apollo 8 involved radiation shielding, measuring radiation levels and the environmental control system. He was the command module pilot for the Apollo 8 mission.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Truth unveiled: US state department slip-up on Israel-Palestine conflict
0:00
27:45
Ukraine unveiled: The hidden truths you won’t hear in the mainstream media
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies