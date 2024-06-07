New PSG goalie held in Russia over child support debt

Matvey Safonov’s transfer to Paris could be at risk due to alimony

Matvey Safonov, the goalkeeper of the Russian Premier League football club Krasnodar and Russian national team, has been barred from leaving the country due to alimony debts, according to media reports.

The 25-year-old reportedly passed a medical examination with French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) recently, which is ready to pay €20 million for Safonov. The transfer to PSG has not yet been officially announced.



“Safonov is subject to a restrictive measure in the form of a ban on traveling outside Russia due to arrears of alimony of 60 million rubles [$674,000],” an unnamed source told RIA Novosti on Friday.

Safonov and his ex-wife, who he divorced in 2021, have been arguing over custody of their daughter. He was reportedly ordered to pay a quarter of his salary as alimony.

According to media reports, his ex-wife’s lawyer has said Safonov’s potential transfer to Paris could complicate the situation. The football player will not be allowed to leave the country until he pays off the child support debt, they said.

Safonov is currently in Minsk, where the Russian national team is set to play a friendly match against Belarus.

He made his debut in the Russian Premier League for FC Krasnodar. Since 2019, he has played 175 matches in various tournaments, with 53 of them ending 0-0. Safonov has appeared in 13 matches with the Russian national team, which ended scoreless eight times.

Safonov could formally sign the PSG contract but will not be able to leave the country until he pays off the child support debt, according to media reports.