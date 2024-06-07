icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin outlines response to long-range strikes: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Ruble dominating ‘toxic’ Western currencies in Russian exports – Putin
7 Jun, 2024 14:13
HomeWorld News

European Commission approves EU membership talks for Ukraine

Kiev’s corruption problems have been deemed under sufficient control to warrant formal negotiations
European Commission approves EU membership talks for Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky. ©  Thierry Monasse / Getty Images

Ukraine has completed reforms on corruption and democratic freedoms and is ready for formal accession talks, the EU’s executive body told member states on Friday.

The EU granted Ukraine candidate status two years ago as a gesture of support against Russia, months after it applied for membership. The European Commission has informed the 27 countries of the bloc that Kiev has done enough to proceed to formal talks. “Now the decision is in the hands of the member states,” the body’s spokesperson said.

The move was predicted earlier in the day by Financial Times, which was tipped off by three insider sources. The decision to move forward needs to be approved unanimously and is likely to be opposed by Hungary due to what it perceives as mistreatment of ethnic minorities in Ukraine, the report said.

Ukrainians want US to stop corruption complaints – NBC
Read more
Ukrainians want US to stop corruption complaints – NBC

Budapest, which is set to assume the rotating presidency of the EU in July, has accused the government in Kiev of suppressing Hungarian culture using laws that promote the Ukrainian language in media, education, and other spheres of public life. One of the FT sources said Hungary could also raise concerns about the status of other minorities.

The Ukrainian measures are mainly directed against Russian, which historically has been spoken by most of the country’s population as a first or second language. Taras Kremin, Kiev’s state language protection commissioner, has claimed in interviews that the term “Russian-speaking” is “a marker introduced by Russian ideology.”

Corruption, which has long been an endemic problem in Ukraine, is reportedly one of the issues souring relations with the US, its leading foreign backer. NBC News reported on Thursday that Ukrainian officials “are particularly irritated with the US ambassador, Bridget Brink” over her attention to the issue. She is causing “unnecessary tensions” by pressing for more reforms, they told the US news outlet.

READ MORE: Ukrainian prisoners paying bribes to go to war – NGO

Moldova, another EU applicant fast-tracked by Brussels amid the conflict with Russia, was also certified on Friday as ready for formal negotiations. The previous step forward by the two candidate states took place last December. At the time, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban agreed to leave the room so that other EU leaders could vote for the decision unanimously in his absence.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ukraine unveiled: The hidden truths you won’t hear in the mainstream media
0:00
27:26
CrossTalk: ‘Biden ceasefire?’
0:00
25:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies