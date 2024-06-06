icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin outlines response to long-range strikes: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Scott Ritter to take part in RT discussion panel at SPIEF 2024
6 Jun, 2024 16:01
HomeWorld News

Germans fear potential Ukraine conflict escalation – Scholz

Allowing Moscow succeed would endanger peace, the German chancellor has claimed
Germans fear potential Ukraine conflict escalation – Scholz
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ©  Global Look Press / Felix Zahn

Many Germans are concerned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could escalate further, leading to Berlin’s direct involvement, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament on Thursday.

However, the German leader argued that the policy of arming Kiev and allowing it to use Western-made weapons to strike deep inside Russian territory must continue, if only as a means to bring about peace.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that arms sent to Kiev, and the authorization of their use on Russian territory, are major causes of conflict escalation.

“Many… citizens fear that the war could escalate further, that security and peace could also be at risk here,” Scholz said while delivering a cabinet statement on security to lawmakers. “Worrying about peace is not naive,” he added.

Germany backs Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia
Read more
Germany backs Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia

Scholz said he “certainly” respects public concerns and takes them “seriously” but that “as chancellor I am responsible for ensuring that no child born in Germany has to experience a war in our country. It is an absolute priority for me.”

The German leader then used those concerns to justify his government’s current stance. 

“Peace today means that we support Ukraine,” he claimed, adding that Berlin is “doing this with great determination.” A victory for Moscow over Kiev on the battlefield would revive a “dangerous principle… which had been plunging Europe into disaster for centuries,” namely the principle of “moving borders by force,” the chancellor claimed.

Hundreds protest Ukraine aid in Berlin (VIDEO)
Read more
Hundreds protest Ukraine aid in Berlin (VIDEO)

Germany will not allow this, Scholz pledged. He then spoke about the Russian troops “opening a new front” in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkov region, claiming that Moscow’s strikes in the area served as a justification for giving Ukraine the right to use Western-supplied weapons to “defend itself” by striking over the border.

Moscow launched its operation in Kharkov region in early May in response to the regular shelling of civilians in Russian border regions by Kiev’s troops.

The chancellor’s remarks came days after hundreds of protesters marched through Berlin, demanding the government stop supplying arms to Kiev and “taking orders from Washington.”

Moscow has warned that Western arms supplies to Kiev will only prolong the conflict. The Kremlin has also accused NATO of provoking a new “round of tensions” with its recent decision on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons.

In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that using long-range weapons against Russia would have “serious consequences” for the West.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of meme coins
0:00
25:47
Biden’s peace plan rejected by Israel, and South Africa’s historic political shift
0:00
28:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies