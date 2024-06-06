icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin outlines response to long-range strikes: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Scott Ritter to take part in RT discussion panel at SPIEF 2024
6 Jun, 2024 17:01
HomeWorld News

SPIEF 2024: Multipolar world order could ensure global stability – BRICS Bank chair

Problems in the ‘so-called developed countries’ threaten the global economy, according to Dilma Rousseff
SPIEF 2024: Multipolar world order could ensure global stability – BRICS Bank chair
New Development Bank Chair Dilma Rousseff at SPIEF 2024 © Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna

The developed countries of the Global North are not in a position to effectively counter the challenges faced by the world economy, according to the head of the BRICS Bank, who sees a solution in the development of a multipolar order.

Dilma Rousseff, the chair of the New Development Bank and former president of Brazil, made the remarks on Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which kicked off this week.

“The so-called developed countries or, as they are also called, the Global North, without a doubt, are not capable of providing solutions to persistent problems that the world faces at the moment,” Rousseff said.

“For this, we need a multipolar economy with new centers which could help withstand global shocks and crises. It is able to reduce the risk of global economic instability caused by problems in large economies,” the NDB president argued.

The NDB was established in 2014 by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa with the aim of providing funding for infrastructure and sustainable development projects. The bank formally opened for business in 2015, and was later joined by Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Uruguay. Saudi Arabia is also in talks to become a member.

READ MORE: BRICS will overtake G7 in economic might by 2028 – Dilma Rousseff 

Last August, Rousseff said that the NDB was considering applications for membership from nearly 15 countries. The bank sees the diversification of its geographic representation as one of its top priorities, according to Rousseff. She also revealed at the time that the NDB was planning to start lending in the currencies of South Africa and Brazil in an attempt to further reduce reliance on the US dollar, as the lender actively promotes a more multipolar international financial system.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of meme coins
0:00
25:47
Biden’s peace plan rejected by Israel, and South Africa’s historic political shift
0:00
28:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies