icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US may ease restrictions for Ukraine to strike Russia: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Nothing will change after US elections – Putin
5 Jun, 2024 17:26
HomeWorld News

SPIEF 2024: Brazil considers Russia a strategic partner – ambassador

The BRICS countries have steadily been expanding their economic cooperation, according to the South American nation’s envoy
SPIEF 2024: Brazil considers Russia a strategic partner – ambassador
Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares, Brazil's Ambassador to Russia © Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov

Trade between Russia and Brazil has surged to record volumes as the BRICS countries continue to expand economic ties with each other, Brazilian Ambassador to Russia Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares has said.

Speaking on Wednesday at a panel discussion on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Soares noted the positive trade and investment dynamics between the two countries.

“Russia has become a strategic partner for Brazil … we observe complementarity of our economic lines,” the Brazilian envoy stated.

“Speaking about our bilateral trade, we have very positive results. Our trade relationship is stronger than ever, it has crossed the $11 billion mark,” Soares said.

He noted that the countries expect the value of bilateral trade to reach $12 billion this year. In 2022, Russia became Brazil’s fifth largest foreign trade partner, up from 11th in 2021.

Trade in commodities has been on the rise, according to Soares, who said Russia supplies Brazil with huge amounts of fertilizers, thanks to which the Latin American nation’s agricultural sector is thriving.

“We invite all representatives of the business communities, both from Russia and Brazil, to join forces so that we could continue to develop our relations. We would like Brazilian companies to expand in the Russian market, and vice versa, so that we could achieve synergy,” the ambassador concluded.

READ MORE: Delegates from over 130 countries to attend St Petersburg Economic Forum – Kremlin aide

SPIEF 2024 kicked off on Wednesday, with thousands of participants expected for the annual three-day event. This year, the forum will bring together delegates from 136 countries, including China, India, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Venezuela and Abkhazia.

Top stories

RT Features

Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Biden’s peace plan rejected by Israel, and South Africa’s historic political shift
0:00
28:30
CrossTalk: NATO’s escalation
0:00
26:50
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies