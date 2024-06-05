icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US may ease restrictions for Ukraine to strike Russia: Russia-Ukraine conflict
5 Jun, 2024 14:44
HomeWorld News

Belarus to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization in July – Secretary General

Country will become the tenth full member of the SCO, according to Zhang Ming
Belarus to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization in July – Secretary General
FILE PHOTO: SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming holds a press conference after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan on May 21, 2024. © Getty Images / Anadolu / Contributor

Belarus is on course to enter the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) next month, becoming the tenth full member, the SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming has said.

He made the statement while addressing the 19th meeting of the SCO experts forum, which opened in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Wednesday. The expansion will be a “historic breakthrough,” the Secretary General stressed.

The SCO, which accounts for some 20% of global GDP, was founded in 2001 by China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Iran became the newest member of the organization last year, after India and Pakistan joined in 2017.

Currently, 14 countries, with Egypt being the only African state, hold SCO dialogue-partner status, allowing them to participate in the organization’s specialized events at the invitation of its members.

“At the upcoming SCO summit in Astana [Kazakhstan] next month, a decision will be made on Belarus’ accession to the SCO, thus the number of SCO member states will reach a historic double-digit breakthrough,” Zhang Ming said.

The Secretary General emphasized that, over more than 20 years of its development, the SCO has transformed from a regional mechanism for meetings of heads of state into a major, comprehensive international organization.

African state applies to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization READ MORE: African state applies to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization

“The SCO pays attention not only to “high-level” tasks, such as politics, diplomacy, peace, development, security, but also to topics “close to the people,” such as tourism, sports, waste disposal,” the senior official also pointed out.

The Shanghai Cooperation Summit will be held in the Kazakh capital during the first week of July, according to the country’s presidential press service. The leaders of the SCO member states will consider a wide range of topical issues relating to political, trade, economic and cultural and humanitarian interaction. Heads of dialogue partners and observer states, which include Mongolia and Afghanistan, are expected to attend the event.

In May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters that Algeria has applied to become a dialogue partner of the SCO. According to Lavrov, the North African nation, as well as the Asian state of Laos, which has also submitted an application, will be eligible for SCO membership once they have passed the dialogue-partner and observer status.

Top stories

RT Features

Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Biden’s peace plan rejected by Israel, and South Africa’s historic political shift
0:00
28:30
CrossTalk: NATO’s escalation
0:00
26:50
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies