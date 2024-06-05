icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US may ease restrictions for Ukraine to strike Russia: Russia-Ukraine conflict
5 Jun, 2024 07:18
HomeWorld News

Gunman attacks US embassy in Lebanon

The assailant was wounded and taken into custody, the Lebanese military has said
Gunman attacks US embassy in Lebanon

A man has been detained after firing shots at the US embassy compound in Beirut, the Lebanese military has said.

The attacker was shot by troops guarding the embassy and taken to hospital, the military said in a statement on Wednesday, describing the assailant as “a Syrian national.”

Saudi broadcaster Al Hadath reported that the gunman has links with the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s escalation
0:00
26:50
Polarized America: What Trump’s conviction means for 2024, and China unveils the far side of the Moon
0:00
27:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies