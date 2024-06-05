Gunman attacks US embassy in Lebanon

The assailant was wounded and taken into custody, the Lebanese military has said

A man has been detained after firing shots at the US embassy compound in Beirut, the Lebanese military has said.

The attacker was shot by troops guarding the embassy and taken to hospital, the military said in a statement on Wednesday, describing the assailant as “a Syrian national.”

Saudi broadcaster Al Hadath reported that the gunman has links with the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).

DETAILS TO FOLLOW