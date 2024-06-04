US sanctions Iranian drone makers

Washington has accused Tehran of supplying UAVs to Moscow and militant groups across the Middle East

The US State Department has announced sanctions on four Iranian organizations and one individual believed to be involved in the development and production of drones, which Washington claims are being supplied to Russia and militant groups across the Middle East.

In a press statement published on the department’s website on Monday, Washington noted that the measures are being imposed at the same time as EU sanctions on individuals and entities involved in Iran’s UAV industry.

The latest targets of US sanctions include four entities associated with the Rayan Roshd Afzar Company, as well as an Iranian executive with the Iran Aviation Industries Organization – a subsidiary of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, which oversees UAV manufacturers including Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company and Qods Aviation Industries.

Washington’s move follows EU-imposed sanctions on a number of Iranian and North Korean individuals and organizations last Friday. Brussels accused six individuals and three entities from the DPRK of providing assistance to Russia, as well as generating funds for illegal nuclear and ballistic-missile programs in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The EU also introduced restrictions on Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, as well as nine other individuals and legal entities, accusing them of supplying Russia with Iranian-made drones that were later allegedly used against targets in Ukraine.

Iran, meanwhile, has repeatedly denied accusations of cooperating with Russia in the military sphere, and has insisted that it is not a party to the Ukraine conflict.

The West has leveled similar accusations and imposed sanctions on China, claiming that it is providing “lethal aid” to Russia. Beijing has also denied the “groundless” claims and has stressed that it is neither the “creator” nor a party to the Ukraine crisis.

Moscow has also denied using any Iranian drones or other foreign weaponry. The Kremlin has repeatedly insisted that all the weapons used by the Russian military during the Ukraine conflict are domestically produced.