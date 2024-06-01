Pro-Palestine protesters break into Brooklyn Museum (VIDEOS)

The activists were calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and urging to “divest from genocide”

Pro-Palestinian activists have broken into the Brooklyn Museum in New York and scuffled with police on Friday, protesting against Israel’s war in Gaza that is nearing its ninth month.

People banged on glass doors and jumped security fences as they rushed inside the building and occupied much of the lobby, where they unfurled large banners and chanted slogans.

The banner hung atop the facade read “Free Palestine, divest from genocide,” while one person held a sign that said “Save the children of Rafah,” referring to the southern Gazan city currently besieged by the Israeli army.

#BREAKING Hundreds of pro-palestine protesters STORM Brooklyn Museum, climb through barricades and drop banners of the roof while others occupy space inside the museum for "Flood Brooklyn Museum for GAZA" Protest. pic.twitter.com/EmIIXPyqAO — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 31, 2024

Hundreds of protesters have taken over the lobby of the Brooklyn Museum demanding the cultural institution take a stand against genocide and divest from profiteering off war. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/ceMFKUrooE — Gerard (@GerardDalbon) May 31, 2024

A group of activists scuffled with police outside the museum. The officers eventually entered the lobby and made arrests there.



NOW: NYPD seen punching another protestor as they tackle them to the ground for standing in the street in front of the Brooklyn Museum.Brooklyn police have a history of punching protestors like this. A few weeks ago they were seen punching at least 5 protestors after detaining… pic.twitter.com/Eacb67AdaJ — Peter Hambrecht (@peterhvideo) May 31, 2024

“There was damage to existing and newly installed artwork on our plaza,” the museum said in an email to Reuters, adding that the “public safety staff were physically and verbally harassed.”

Just an hour after the occupation at the Brooklyn Museum began to end, the NYPD is cracking down on peaceful protesters, with at least one protester injured while one of the protesters stole her veil. pic.twitter.com/sKqcUbbw3K — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 1, 2024

According to Reuters, at least one sculpture standing outside the museum has been vandalized with graffiti.

The US has seen a wave of pro-Palestinian protests since the fighting between the militant group Hamas and Israel broke out on October 7. The activists heckled politicians at public events and set up encampments at college campuses across the country. In many cases, police were forced to dismantle the camp and forcibly remove protesters who refused to leave.



On Friday, President Joe Biden said that Israel has offered a new ceasefire deal, which incorporates the release of the remaining hostages captured by Hamas during its deadly October 7 raid into Israeli territory that triggered the war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously stated that Israel’s ultimate goal is to eliminate the threat of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, where more than 36,000 people have been killed over the past eight months.