31 May, 2024 16:04
HomeWorld News

NATO trying to fight a fire with a flamethrower – Orban

The Hungarian prime minister says the US-led military bloc’s involvement in Ukraine is bringing it closer to a world war
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Budapest, Hungary, May 9, 2024 © AFP / Szilard Koszticsak

The European Union and NATO member states are getting “closer to war” with Russia every week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday in an interview with local station Kossuth Radio.

He pointed to recent media reports stating that Paris intends to send French soldiers to train Ukrainian troops, as well as reports that the US has given Ukraine permission to strike targets deep inside Russia using certain weapons.

“It is absurd that instead of protecting us, NATO is dragging us into a world war. It’s like a firefighter going to put out a fire with a flamethrower,” Orban said, stressing that members of the military bloc are inching closer to full-blown war all the time.

He cited “discussion, preparation and destruction” as three key stages preceding such a conflict, saying that members of the bloc are “now completing the discussion and are at the preparation stage.”

Meanwhile, a US official told several media outlets on Thursday that Washington had given Ukraine the green light to strike targets deep within Russian territory using a certain number of weapons in order to protect Kharkov Region. Ukraine’s military is not officially allowed to attack targets far behind the front line with weapons supplied by Western supporters. However, high-ranking officials have been sending mixed messages about a change in policy in recent weeks.

Moscow has warned that any Western moves to allow Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory could trigger further escalation.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this week that “several” members of the US-led military bloc, including the UK, have “never imposed any” restrictions on Kiev.

Orban recently announced plans to reassess Hungary’s role within the NATO bloc, citing reluctance to take part in a conflict against Russia. Budapest has opposed NATO funding and arming of Ukraine from the beginning of the military conflict in February 2022. 

The Hungarian government has opted not to supply Kiev with any weapons, and has not allowed its territory to be used for their delivery either, despite mounting pressure from Brussels and Washington. The prime minister has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

