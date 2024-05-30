icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 May, 2024 21:48
Donald Trump convicted in ‘hush money’ trial: Live updates

The jury has found the former president guilty of falsifying business records during the 2016 campaign
Former US President Donald Trump leaved the Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. ©  Steven Hirsch-Pool / Getty Images

A New York jury ruled that the former US president had falsified business records during the 2016 election campaign. 

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, charged Trump last year with 34 counts of criminal behavior, one for every invoice, voucher and check involved in repaying his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 “hush money” payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Bragg alleged that paying Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair amounted to the Republican seeking “to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election.” Both Cohen and Daniels testified in court.

On Thursday evening, the jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts, making him the first president in US history to be convicted of a felony.

Trump, who is running for re-election against President Joe Biden, has long argued that the prosecution is a politically motivated “witch hunt. 

  • 30 May 2024

    22:57 GMT

    House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, slammed the verdict. “Today is a shameful day in American history,” he said in a statement. “The American people rightfully see this is lawfare, and they know it is – and dangerous.”

    “President Trump has never stopped fighting for the American people – even as he has faced the wrath of a weaponized justice system and a political witch hunt sham trial,” Johnson wrote on X, urging people to donate to the Trump campaign.

  • 22:31 GMT

    According to CNN, Thursday’s ruling does not automatically disqualify Trump from the ballot on Election Day on November 5.

    The US Constitution does not bar convicted felons from running for president. The 14th Amendment says that whose who “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” cannot hold a political office. However, the Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that Congress must pass a special law in order to invoke this ban.

    Several US states previously tried to bar Trump from seeking another term, citing his role in the 2021 US Capitol riot. The Supreme Court struck down their efforts.

  • 22:20 GMT

    The Biden campaign praised the guilty verdict, with spokesman Michael Tyler saying that “Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain.”

  • 22:13 GMT

    Trump slammed the trial as a “disgrace,” and claimed that he judge in the case “was corrupt.” 

    “We didn’t do a thing wrong. I’m a very innocent man,” he told reporters immediately after the verdict. 

    Trump repeated his claim that the prosecution was arranged by the White House in order to damage his campaign. “This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent,” the 45th president said. 

