Donald Trump convicted in ‘hush money’ trial: Live updates

A New York jury ruled that the former US president had falsified business records during the 2016 election campaign.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, charged Trump last year with 34 counts of criminal behavior, one for every invoice, voucher and check involved in repaying his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 “hush money” payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Bragg alleged that paying Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair amounted to the Republican seeking “to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election.” Both Cohen and Daniels testified in court.

On Thursday evening, the jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts, making him the first president in US history to be convicted of a felony.

Trump, who is running for re-election against President Joe Biden, has long argued that the prosecution is a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

