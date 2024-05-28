icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 May, 2024 17:15
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Vladimir Zelensky signed a deal under which Kiev will get over $1 billion in assistance this year
Spain has vowed to provide Ukraine with a record amount of military aid this year under a new security deal signed by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Vladimir Zelensky in Madrid on Monday.

According to the text of the agreement, Spain will send Kiev a total of €1 billion ($1.08 billion) worth of military aid this year and will also contribute additional funds for other requirements, such as humanitarian assistance, the reconstruction of the country, and the “search for a just and lasting peace based on international law.” 

While no specific details of the deal have yet been made public, news outlet El Pais has reported, citing sources, that the agreement includes a new batch of Patriot missiles, 19 Leopard 2 A4 tanks as well ammunition and other goods produced in Spain. The outlet estimated the total value of the deal to be nearly €1.13 billion ($1.22 billion).

Additionally, according to Zelensky, Spain has also agreed to contribute an additional €5 billion to Ukraine over the next three years.

Following the signing of the deal, Sanchez told a joint news conference that the agreement will cover a wide range of issues and would allow Ukraine to “boost its capabilities, including its essential air defense systems to protect its civilians, cities and infrastructure.”

“The agreement is based on a comprehensive overview of security and covers various areas such as military, humanitarian and financial support, as well as collaboration between Spanish and Ukrainian defense industries, as well as help with reconstruction and demining, among other things,” the prime minister explained.

Meanwhile, Zelensky has been demanding that Kiev’s foreign backers also supply Ukraine with an additional seven Patriot launchers to defend its second-largest city, Kharkov, and has accused the West of “taking too long” to make key decisions on sending military aid.

Earlier this month, Russian forces launched an offensive in Kharkov Region and have managed to drive back Kiev’s forces, capturing numerous border settlements over the past few weeks.

Ukraine’s inability to stop Russian forces from advancing in the region has sent Kiev into “hysteria,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, pointing to  Zelensky’s demands for permission from Western arms donors to use their long-range weapons against targets in Russia.

