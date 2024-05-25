icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 May, 2024 03:32
Boeing sued over deaths of US Marines

The aerospace giant co-produced the notorious V-22 Osprey aircraft that claimed more than 60 lives over the years
Boeing sued over deaths of US Marines
FILE PHOTO: MV-22 Osprey. © Getty Images / Alexander Welscher/picture alliance

The families of the US servicemen killed in a V-22 Osprey crash in California in 2022 have brought a lawsuit against Boeing, Bell Textron and Rolls-Royce, accusing them of hiding and failing to correct known reliability issues in their aircraft.

Filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of California, the suit alleges that the three corporations have “intentionally, recklessly and/or negligently provided false information about the safety, airworthiness, and reliability of V-22 Osprey aircraft,” its engines, systems and component parts, according to the court documents.

“The aircraft, as fielded, has failed and continues to fail to meet the government’s safety and reliability specifications and requirements and the aircraft is not safe,” the lawsuit reads.

The incident at issue occurred in Southern California on June 8, “on a training mission during the day with good weather,” when a V-22 suffered catastrophic mechanical failure, and crashed, killing all five marines aboard.

Hundreds of Boeings at risk of midair explosion – media READ MORE: Hundreds of Boeings at risk of midair explosion – media

The subsequent investigation by the US Marine Corps found that “there was no error on the part of the pilots and aircrew and nothing they could have done to anticipate or prevent this mishap,” nor any “maintenance error” from the responsible ground crew.

The V-22 Osprey, a relatively recent addition to the US aircraft fleet, is capable of vertical take off and landing using its tilting twin proprotors, acting as both airplaine-style propellers and helicopter-style rotors, depending on which flight mode the craft is using.

There have been some 58 accidents involving Ospreys since 1991, with at least 20 being lost beyond repair and leading to more than 60 fatalities, according to the Flight Safety Foundation statistics. The V-22 was earned itself the nickname widow maker,” having led to some 30 deaths before it even entered service in 2007.

Second Boeing whistleblower dies suddenly READ MORE: Second Boeing whistleblower dies suddenly

The US military temporarily ceased all flights of the aircraft for an investigation in November last year, after a V-22 crashed near Yakushima, Japan, killing 8.

Two months prior, Boeing was ordered to pay $8.1 million to settle allegations that it failed to adhere to critical manufacturing specifications in its V-22 parts production. The claims were brought against the aerospace giant by three whistleblowers who worked at its Ridley Park, Pennsylvania facility.

Top stories

RT Features

Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE

