icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
24 May, 2024 02:28
HomeWorld News

EU state’s leader hospitalized after motorcycle incident

Czech President Petr Pavel was injured at a private racing track
EU state’s leader hospitalized after motorcycle incident
File photo. Czech President Petr Pavel. © Facebook / Czech President Petr Pavel / Facebook

The president of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, was rushed to hospital after he received an injury while riding a motorcycle, his office has confirmed.

The 62-year-old politician was admitted to the Military University Hospital Prague (UVN) following the incident, the presidential office announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening.

“The President of the Republic was injured while riding his motorcycle. The injuries are not serious but will require a short observation in UVN,” the office wrote. “We will publish more information when it becomes available.”

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear. The Czech police declared that as the injury occurred at a private sports circuit, and not a road, they were not treating it as a traffic accident.

EU state’s leader calls for end to Ukraine conflict READ MORE: EU state’s leader calls for end to Ukraine conflict

The country’s Prime Minister Petr Fiala, among others, took to social media to wish the Czech president a speedy recovery.

Pavel, a retired general, is known for his motorcycling hobby, and has continued after taking office. He was caught on video riding his motorcycle without a helmet in April of last year. He has subsequently apologized on social media, announcing he will pay the maximum administrative fine. Pavel implored other motorcycle enthusiasts to wear their helmets even on short journeys.

Top stories

RT Features

Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Antony Blinken, the so-called “Butcher of Gaza”
0:00
26:44
The cost of sewage treatment
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies