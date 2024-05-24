EU state’s leader hospitalized after motorcycle incident

Czech President Petr Pavel was injured at a private racing track

The president of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, was rushed to hospital after he received an injury while riding a motorcycle, his office has confirmed.

The 62-year-old politician was admitted to the Military University Hospital Prague (UVN) following the incident, the presidential office announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening.

“The President of the Republic was injured while riding his motorcycle. The injuries are not serious but will require a short observation in UVN,” the office wrote. “We will publish more information when it becomes available.”

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear. The Czech police declared that as the injury occurred at a private sports circuit, and not a road, they were not treating it as a traffic accident.

The country’s Prime Minister Petr Fiala, among others, took to social media to wish the Czech president a speedy recovery.

Pavel, a retired general, is known for his motorcycling hobby, and has continued after taking office. He was caught on video riding his motorcycle without a helmet in April of last year. He has subsequently apologized on social media, announcing he will pay the maximum administrative fine. Pavel implored other motorcycle enthusiasts to wear their helmets even on short journeys.