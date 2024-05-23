German plan to arm Kiev failing – Politico

Berlin’s push to supply Ukraine with more Patriot batteries is reportedly facing reluctance from other countries

Germany’s efforts to ramp up supplies of Western-made air defense systems to Ukraine have so far fallen flat, as other nations have largely refused to chip in, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Berlin vowed in April to deliver a third US-made Patriot battery from its stockpile to Kiev to bolster it against Russia. It hoped that others would follow its example under the ‘Immediate Action on Air Defense’ initiative, but partner nations are unwilling to do so, two people familiar with the talks told the news outlet.

Several European nations that own Patriot systems have publicly stated they will not be able to share them with Ukraine. This includes Poland, which is otherwise among the most vocal proponents of sending more arms to Kiev.

Romania has indicated that it would consider a US request to donate some of its air defenses, but Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stressed last week that the country’s military leadership was not supportive of the idea.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has stated that receiving more long-range missile systems is a top priority. In an interview with the media last month, he said he cannot believe that the US, the country that produces the system, “doesn’t have at least one Patriot battery” to give his nation.

Washington has said it is doing its part by sending interceptor missiles for the launchers that Kiev already has. The price of a Patriot battery is over $1 billion, and the weapons it fires cost millions of dollars apiece. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that Washington is actively trying to source more Patriot systems for Ukraine.

As an alternative to donating air defense systems, Kiev has suggested that its Western allies use their systems to shoot down Russian missiles approaching targets in Ukraine. Poland is reportedly considering the idea, but other nations, including Germany, have publicly opposed it, saying it would put NATO directly at war with Russia.