icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Putin lays groundwork for confiscation of US assets
23 May, 2024 12:31
HomeWorld News

Moscow slams ‘discrimination’ by NATO country

Norway has further tightened entry restrictions for Russian citizens
Moscow slams ‘discrimination’ by NATO country
FILE PHOTO: People at Sheremetyevo International Airport named after A.S. Pushkin. ©  Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich

Moscow has decried the decision by Norwegian authorities to ban entry to the country for most Russian citizens, calling it discriminatory.

On Thursday, Oslo announced a further tightening of entry restrictions targeting Russian citizens in connection with the Ukraine conflict. In 2022, the Scandinavian country, which shares an Arctic border with Russia, stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians. From May 29, those who were granted visas before the initial tightening of regulations, or hold visas issued by another European country, will be barred from entering Norway for tourism and other ‘non-essential travel’.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the move as “extremely discriminatory” and warned that it will not remain unanswered. “We do not accept the decision and regret that the Norwegian leadership has chosen such a path,” he said, adding that relations between Russia and Norway will deteriorate further, and “not on Russia’s initiative.”

Russian neighbor to close border for tourists  READ MORE: Russian neighbor to close border for tourists 

The Russian Foreign Ministry also threatened Oslo with retaliation and warned that the ban will completely destroy relations between the two countries. 

“Oslo’s new unfriendly move against Russian citizens is of a blatantly discriminatory nature... We assume that the Norwegian leadership realizes that such unfriendly steps will prompt retaliation,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

Norway, a NATO member, shares a nearly 200km land border with Russia in the Arctic. The country initially imposed tourist visa restrictions against the neighboring state in spring 2022.

READ MORE: Nordic nation to nearly double military spending

Although not a member of the EU, Norway has supported the bloc’s sanctions on Russia. In September, Oslo barred Russian-registered passenger cars from entering the country.

Top stories

RT Features

‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of sewage treatment
0:00
25:52
Victoria Nuland urges strikes deep inside of Russia
0:00
27:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies