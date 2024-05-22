icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 May, 2024 14:35
US Republican HQ locked down for ‘hazmat’ threat 

Vials of blood were reportedly mailed to the party’s offices in Washington, DC
FILE PHOTO: The Republican National Committee logo. ©  AP Photo / Rainier Ehrhardt

The Republican National Committee’s (RNC) offices in Washington, DC were placed on lockdown on Wednesday morning, following reports of a hazardous material discharge.

Police cordoned off the building on Capitol Hill, while fire trucks and ambulances were parked nearby. The lockdown was eventually lifted around 9:40am local time, with no official explanation as to what happened.

“It sounds like vials of blood were sent in a package and something broke open,” an anonymous source told the New York Post.

Congresswoman Ana Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, partly confirmed this claim. “Blood in vial was sent to RNC HQ,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Along with some other things.”

There were no reports of injuries.

