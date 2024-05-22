Norway recognizes Palestinian state

The two-state solution is the only way to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Oslo has said

Norway has officially recognized Palestine as a state, the Nordic country’s government has said. The decision comes into force on May 28, it added.

Oslo is the tenth EU capital to recognize Palestinian statehood. Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia did so in 1988, with Sweden joining them in 2014.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW