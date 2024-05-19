icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Helicopter with Iranian president on board suffers ‘hard landing’: Live updates
19 May, 2024 15:10
HomeWorld News

Chaos erupts in Taiwanese parliament (VIDEO)

Members of all three parties brawled over reforms to the legislature
Chaos erupts in Taiwanese parliament (VIDEO)
Taiwanese MPs brawling at the parliament in Taipei. © AFP / Sam Yeh

A session of the Taiwanese parliament, the Legislative Yuan, descended into a fist fight on Friday, with members suffering concussions, fractures and other injuries.

Lawmakers had gathered to discuss a controversial proposal by the opposition to criminalize officials who make false statements in parliament, and give the legislature more powers to scrutinize the government.

Tensions were running high even before the session, with lawmakers shouting and shoving each other outside the building in Taipei.

Matters escalated further when they got inside the chamber, as members began to lash out with their fists and perform wrestling moves on each other. Videos from the Legislative Yuan showed male lawmakers attacking their female counterparts in several cases.

The brawl appeared to die down at some points, before reigniting with renewed force, and continuing late into the evening.

The scuffles involved members of all three parties – the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of president-elect Lai Ching-te, who is to be inaugurated on Monday; the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), which has three more seats in the parliament than the DPP but is unable to form a majority; and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), which holds just eight seats.

During the scuffles, a lawmaker for the DPP ended up in hospital after being thrown over a table by his opponents and landing on his head.

At one point, a politician grabbed the draft legislation and escaped from the chamber so that his colleagues could not vote on it.

On Sunday, the DPP said at least eight of its members were wounded in the altercations, including secretary-general Rosalia Wu, who suffered “severe rib cage contusions.” Other lawmakers received injuries including concussion, a tailbone fracture, and a dislocated hand. The party has vowed to go to court over what it said were “atrocities” committed by their political rivals.

READ MORE: EU will not recognize Taiwan – Borrell

The DPP has been accusing Kuomintang and the TPP of “an unconstitutional abuse” of their position in trying to push through proposals without a customary consultation process. The opposition, however, insists that Lai’s party is trying to “monopolize power” on the self-governed island – viewed by China as part of its sovereign territory – by resisting the changes.

Top stories

RT Features

Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers FEATURE
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote FEATURE
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers
Navalny used to support me, now I raise money for Russian soldiers FEATURE
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote FEATURE
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Moving with history? Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs
0:00
28:17
The role of the CIA in international conflict
0:00
28:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies