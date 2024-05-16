icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin in China
Fico shooter protested suspension of Ukraine military aid – Slovak interior minister
16 May, 2024 13:58
HomeWorld News

NATO tells members to put Ukraine first

The bloc’s militaries should funnel more arms to Kiev, even if this means neglecting their own needs, Admiral Rob Bauer has said
NATO tells members to put Ukraine first
Admiral Rob Bauer gives a speech to NATO foreign ministers at the bloc's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 4, 2024 ©  AFP / Kenzo Tribouillard

The chair of NATO’s military committee has called on member states to prioritize Ukraine’s defense over their own, declaring that additional Western aid for Kiev “cannot come a moment too soon.”

Speaking at a meeting of NATO defense chiefs in Brussels on Thursday, Admiral Rob Bauer said that “allies, if faced with a choice between meeting the NATO capability targets or supporting Ukraine… should support Ukraine.”

“Stocks can and will be replenished,” he added. “Lives lost are lost forever.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has issued the same directive almost verbatim before, telling member states last month that in a “choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine, my message is clear: Send more to Ukraine.”

Bauer’s plea, however, comes at a critical moment for Kiev’s beleaguered military. Russian troops launched a cross-border offensive into Ukraine’s Kharkov Region last Friday, capturing dozens of towns and villages and forcing Ukrainian commanders to redeploy troops that had been manning the frontline in Donbass. 

US ‘urgently’ trying to find Patriot missile systems for Ukraine – Blinken
Read more
US ‘urgently’ trying to find Patriot missile systems for Ukraine – Blinken

Russian forces took fire control of the main route between Kharkov and Liptsy – a town just 20km from the city – on Thursday morning, according to the Defense Ministry in Moscow. One day earlier, Russian troops seized the village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region, reversing the only territorial gain of Ukraine’s ill-fated 2023 counteroffensive.

“The situation is on the edge,” Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov told the New York Times last week. “Every hour this situation moves toward critical.”

Despite reports that Ukrainian officials aided Russia’s advance by embezzling money set aside for the construction of defenses, Kiev has pleaded with the West for more aid to hold back the Russian offensive. At a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kiev this week, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed that his forces need two billion-dollar Patriot missile systems to defend Kharkov alone, and up to seven to cover other sectors of the frontline. 

The US is prepared to donate one Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Blinken told reporters that Washington is “actively and urgently” trying to source more Patriots from its allies, along with other air-defense systems.

READ MORE: Here’s why Russia’s Kharkov offensive is far more than just a military setback for Kiev

“That cannot come a moment too soon,” Bauer said on Thursday. “Ukraine has demonstrated to the world that it has the ability to achieve unprecedented success on the battlefield. There is nothing they cannot do. All they need… is our help.”

Despite Bauer’s claims of “unprecedented success,” the conflict has resulted in Ukraine losing four of its regions – Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye – and almost half a million men, according to figures from the Russian Defense Ministry. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that no amount of Western weapons will change the outcome of the conflict.





Top stories

RT Features

‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes FEATURE
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes FEATURE
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of guns
0:00
28:8
Congressional critiques: From Matt Gaetz to Marjorie Taylor Greene
0:00
26:53
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies