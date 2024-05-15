WATCH first purported images of attack on Slovak PM

Robert Fico was rushed to the hospital after reportedly being hit by four gunshots on Wednesday

Images circulating online purport to show the immediate aftermath of the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday, including the apprehension of the gunman.

Fico was assaulted after taking part in a government meeting in the town of Handlova. According to local press reports, he suffered four gunshot wounds in his abdomen and chest. A helicopter picked him up to be airlifted to a hospital in Banska Bystrica as flying him to the capital Bratislava would take too long, Fico’s office said.

One of the videos apparently shows security officers and bystanders pinning the attacker to the ground.

In another video, members of Fico’s security detail can be seen carrying him to his car and putting him inside the vehicle.

Several images circulating online appear to show the attacker as a man dressed in a gray shirt and jeans.