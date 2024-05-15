icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 May, 2024 14:21
WATCH first purported images of attack on Slovak PM

Robert Fico was rushed to the hospital after reportedly being hit by four gunshots on Wednesday
©  social media

Images circulating online purport to show the immediate aftermath of the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday, including the apprehension of the gunman.

Fico was assaulted after taking part in a government meeting in the town of Handlova. According to local press reports, he suffered four gunshot wounds in his abdomen and chest. A helicopter picked him up to be airlifted to a hospital in Banska Bystrica as flying him to the capital Bratislava would take too long, Fico’s office said.

One of the videos apparently shows security officers and bystanders pinning the attacker to the ground.

In another video, members of Fico’s security detail can be seen carrying him to his car and putting him inside the vehicle.

Several images circulating online appear to show the attacker as a man dressed in a gray shirt and jeans.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE

