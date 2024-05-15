icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
EU state’s leader shot – media
15 May, 2024 13:20
HomeWorld News

Slovak PM Fico shot – media

Robert Fico was wounded after multiple shots were fired, Slovak media has reported
Slovak PM Fico shot – media
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico. ©  Mateusz Wlodarczyk / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and wounded on Wednesday, according to media reports. Multiple shots were reportedly fired at politician as he greeted the public after a government meeting.

The shooting took place in the town of Handlova, as Fico shook hands with members of the public outside government buildings, Slovakia’s TA3 News reported. Four shots rang out, the network’s sources said, with one of them striking the prime minister.

Fico collapsed and was carried to a car by his security detail, the network stated. He was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is unclear.

The suspect was restrained by police and arrested, Slovak newspaper Dennik N reported.

President Zuzana Caputova condemned the “brutal and reckless” attack on Fico, and wished him “a lot of strength at this critical moment.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

