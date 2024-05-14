Prince Harry and Meghan’s charity found delinquent over unpaid fees – media

The couple’s foundation could face fines or a suspension from the registry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face fines and see their charity foundation suspended after it was found “delinquent” by US authorities, it was reported on Tuesday.

A notice sent by California’s Department of Justice on May 3 said the Archewell foundation is “listed as delinquent” for “failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees.”

According to US authorities, state records show that the foundation’s last renewal was in May 2023 and that it has officially been marked delinquent, meaning the charity cannot raise money.

“An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds,” the letter from California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers warned. The foundation’s registration may be “suspended or revoked,” the document added.

The couple insisted all the charity documents were filed on time, but that the required check was lost in the mail and has since been resubmitted, the BBC reported, citing a source close to Archewell.

“A new check has been mailed and we anticipate that this will be quickly resolved and reflected in records within seven business days,” the source noted.

News of the filing came as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent three days in Nigeria, where they were seen visiting schools, playing sports, and announcing an expansion of charitable partnerships.

The Archewell Foundation charity was established by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, and was named in honor of their son Archie, now aged five. It has backed projects ranging from helping Afghan women in the US to tackling misinformation.

Other funded projects included $200,000 for a “gender justice” project in Washington, $125,000 for a civil-rights charity, and $100,000 for a project promoting responsible use of technology, the BBC said, citing Archewell’s financial filings.

The couple launched the charity in 2020 after they stepped down from their duties as senior members of the royal family and left London for Los Angeles.

The foundation says its mission is to “show up, do good,” adding: “We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities – local and global – through acts of service and compassion.”