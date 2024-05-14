icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Ukraine can use British weapons to strike Crimea – defense secretary
14 May, 2024 11:46
HomeWorld News

NATO country rules out sending troops to Ukraine 

Estonia’s defense minister has dismissed remarks by a presidential advisor regarding a possible military deployment
NATO country rules out sending troops to Ukraine 
FILE PHOTO: Hanno Pevkur. ©  Stefani Reynolds / AFP

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur has insisted that neither Tallinn nor the European Union are considering proposals to deploy troops to Ukraine.  

He was commenting on remarks made by Madis Roll, the national security advisor to Estonian President Alar Karis, who told news outlet Breaking Defense last week that the country was “seriously” considering sending troops to fill “rear” roles in Ukraine. 

According to Roll, the Estonian government is weighing up the potential move in a bid to help Kiev solve its manpower problem and send more soldiers to the front line.   

The article reported that Estonian troops could be positioned away from the battlefield and assume non-direct combat roles from Ukrainian Armed Forces in order to free them up to fight on the front line.  

The outlet said Roll had suggested that the move could be part of a full NATO mission “to show broader combined strength and determination,” but didn’t rule out the possibility of Estonia acting with a smaller group of allies.  

The idea “has not reached anywhere” either in Estonia or at EU level, Pevkur said, adding that there had been no specific discussion within government on the matter.

Baltic state backs sending NATO troops to Ukraine READ MORE: Baltic state backs sending NATO troops to Ukraine

“I think that, according to Madis Roll, it has perhaps been interpreted too boldly” he told ERR. “There is certainly no initiative of Estonia’s own, and Estonia is certainly not going to do anything alone,” added the defense minister.  

Estonia, along with Latvia and Lithuania, has been at the forefront of the West’s confrontation with Moscow since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. Tallinn and the other Baltic states have long touted a strategy of backing Kiev with NATO troops.   

Last week, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte told the Financial Times that she had been given the authority by parliament to deploy troops to Ukraine for training, but that Kiev had not made such a request.  

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told The Guardian last week that he favors deploying NATO military instructors with air defense cover to Ukraine.   

In recent months, French President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly floated the idea of sending NATO troops to Ukraine. Several other member states have pushed back against Macron’s comments, however, insisting they have no plans to deploy troops.  

Russia has repeatedly warned that it would view any NATO troop deployments in Ukraine as a major escalation, adding that it would not change the situation on the battlefield.

Top stories

RT Features

Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The top freedom fighters around the world
0:00
27:6
India’s culture needs to be promoted globally: Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor
0:00
26:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies